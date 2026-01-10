Pakistan Navy test fires surface-to-air missile in Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy has demonstrated its operational readiness through a comprehensive naval exercise in the North Arabian Sea, featuring live missile firing and advanced unmanned systems, according to ISPR.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the exercise was conducted to validate Pakistan Navy’s combat preparedness in line with evolving naval warfare. The drills showcased both conventional and unmanned capabilities across multiple operational domains.

A key highlight of the exercise was the successful live firing of the LY-80(N) Surface-to-Air Missile from a Vertical Launching System at extended range. The missile accurately engaged and neutralised an aerial target, validating the long-range air defence capability of Pakistan Navy’s modern systems.

The exercise also included successful engagement of surface targets using Loitering Munition (LM). The LM precisely struck and destroyed designated targets, demonstrating its effectiveness as a precision-strike weapon in modern naval warfare.

Pakistan Navy also conducted successful open-sea trials of an Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV). The trials confirmed the platform’s high-speed performance, durability and mission readiness, with capabilities such as extreme manoeuvrability, precision navigation and resilience in challenging weather conditions.

ISPR stated that the USV provides a low-risk, high-impact operational solution. With the stealth of a tactical interceptor, the system represents a significant leap forward in Pakistan Navy’s autonomous and future warfare capabilities.

The Commander Pakistan Fleet witnessed the exercise, which highlighted the Navy’s ability to effectively employ advanced weapons and platforms in a realistic operational environment.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf commended officers and sailors for their professionalism and high operational competence. He reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s resolve to ensure seaward defence of Pakistan and to safeguard national maritime interests under all circumstances.