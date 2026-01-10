New system introduced to get rid of corrupt practices in Ramazan Package: PM

PM Shehbaz says subsidies to be distributed via digital wallets to protect dignity of recipients

Says third-party audit confirms transparency and effectiveness of last year’s package

Social protection wallet under BISP to facilitate cashless disbursement from March 2026

Directs comprehensive strategy for more inclusive and efficient disbursement

Says digital dashboard and structured monitoring system to ensure accountability

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the federal government has established a transparent system to provide subsidized essential food items to the underprivileged during Ramazan, replacing a decades-old corrupt system plagued by financial irregularities and mismanagement in utility stores.

Chairing a review meeting on the proposed Ramazan package and the third-party validation of last year’s initiative, the prime minister directed all relevant institutions to design an even more effective and inclusive relief package for the upcoming holy month.

He praised the efforts of ministries and institutions involved in last year’s Ramazan package, noting that a reputable audit firm had verified its transparency and effectiveness. The prime minister observed that, in the past, deserving individuals were often deprived of their rights due to corruption in utility stores.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی زیر صدارت وفاقی حکومت کے مجوزہ رمضان پیکج اور پچھلے سال کے رمضان پیکج کی تھرڈ پارٹی ویلیڈیشن پر اجلاس اجلاس کے دوران بریفنگ میں بتایا گیا کہ پچھلے سال رمضان پیکج کی تھرڈ پارٹی ویلیڈیشن میں عالمی شہرت یافتہ اور مستند آڈٹ فرم نے حکومتی پیکج کو موثر اور… pic.twitter.com/t3iKtYQ7TC — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 9, 2026

“Financial support and social well-being for the poor and middle class are among the top priorities of the government,” PM Sharif said, directing that subsidy amounts for the Ramazan package be distributed exclusively through digital wallets to protect the dignity of recipients.

He highlighted that providing subsidies through digital wallets would also mark a significant step toward a cashless economy, stating, “The inclusion of the State Bank of Pakistan in the distribution of the Ramazan package will further promote a cashless system.”

The prime minister stressed that all relevant ministries and institutions must ensure maximum inclusion of underprivileged citizens in receiving subsidies and directed the formulation of a comprehensive strategy with practical recommendations for a better and more effective disbursement than last year.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presiding over a meeting on Federal Government’s Ramzan Package. pic.twitter.com/vW81j09oRW — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 9, 2026



“A digital dashboard and structured monitoring system should be established for effective oversight,” he added.

Officials informed the meeting that last year’s Ramazan package had been validated by a world-renowned audit firm, which confirmed its transparency and effectiveness, reporting no financial corruption or serious administrative mismanagement.

The meeting also highlighted the Social Protection Wallet system under the Benazir Income Support Programme, through which free SIMs are being distributed to eligible individuals. From March 2026, all subsidy amounts will be digitally disbursed via these SIMs.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی زیرِ صدارت پچھلے رمضان پیکج کی تھرڈ پارٹی ویلیڈیشن اور آئندہ رمضان کے لیے مجوزہ پیکج پر جائزہ اجلاس۔ وزیراعظم نے تمام متعلقہ اداروں اور وزارتوں کی پچھلے سال رمضان پیکج کی شفافیت پر مستند آڈٹ ادارے کی طرف سے رپورٹ پر ستائش کی۔ اجلاس میں بتایا گیا کہ… pic.twitter.com/RBve1Klik4 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 9, 2026

PM Shehbaz issued special directives for all relevant institutions and ministries to coordinate and cooperate in formulating the upcoming Ramazan and Eid packages, ensuring transparency, inclusion of the poor, and administrative discipline in all disbursement processes.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Poverty Alleviation Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, as well as the Chairmen of NADRA and PTA and other senior officials.