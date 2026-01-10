New dams planned to tackle water shortages issue of twin-cities

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting that decided to construct new dams to address persistent water shortages in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, according to a report.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and Prime Minister’s Adviser Syed Tauqeer Shah attended the meeting as special participants, along with senior officials from relevant departments.

The meeting reviewed both short-term and long-term strategies to improve water supply in the twin cities. Officials briefed participants on the progress and scope of the Chahan, Dothara, and Shahdara dam projects.

It was decided that the Dothara Dam, with a storage capacity of 110 million gallons per day (MGD), would be completed within two years.

Participants also held detailed discussions on the construction of additional small dams and water reservoirs, as well as proposals to address deficiencies in Islamabad’s existing water supply system. Emphasis was placed on identifying weaknesses in the water distribution network and developing a more efficient mechanism to ensure reliable delivery.

Representatives from WAPDA and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) presented various options, feasibility studies, and proposed timelines aimed at increasing water availability.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the concerned authorities to submit a comprehensive implementation plan for the approved roadmap within 10 days and instructed them to fast-track all procedural requirements to initiate the projects without delay.

He also ordered a strict crackdown on water theft and the misuse of water connections, stressing that ensuring adequate water supply for Islamabad’s residents was a top priority. The minister further directed officials to take immediate and effective measures to guarantee water availability, adding that under the short-term plan, all available resources must be utilized to maintain an uninterrupted supply.

The meeting was attended by the interior secretary, additional interior secretary, CDA chairman, Rawalpindi commissioner, CDA members, and other senior officials.