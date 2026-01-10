‘Karachi visit more welcoming than Lahore:’ KP CM mobilizes PTI support base in Karachi for street movement

CM Afridi praises ‘democratic traditions of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto are still alive’ in Sindh

Tells reporters his visit to Karachi aims at mobilising PTI support for nationwide street movement

Three-day visit includes rallies, public meetings, and party mobilisations

Mazar-i-Quaid rally scheduled for Sunday at 4:30 pm

PTI supporters greet Afridi with large convoy and airport crowd, visits to Insaf House, district South and Malir

KARACHI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Friday said that the democratic traditions of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto are still alive in Sindh, praising the warm reception he received in Karachi compared to his recent visit to Lahore. “Karachi has been more welcoming than Lahore,” Afridi told journalists during his interaction at the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

Afridi, who arrived in the port city for a three-day visit, said the purpose of his tour was to mobilise PTI’s support base and prepare the party for its upcoming nationwide street movement. He noted, “The Punjab tour was not a good experience. Wherever we went to eat, the lights of that area were turned off,” underscoring the challenges faced during his earlier engagements.

Following his arrival, Afridi visited Insaf House and held meetings with the public in District South and Malir, drawing large crowds of PTI supporters along the way. From the airport, his convoy took six hours to reach the press club due to massive gatherings and traffic, making a ceremonial stop at Mazar-i-Quaid, where party workers and citizens welcomed him.

During the media interaction, Afridi reiterated that the Sindh government had verbally approved Sunday’s rally, although no written confirmation had been issued. He also defended PTI founder Imran Khan, saying, “Imran Khan did not struggle for power but for the independence of the judiciary, true democracy, and freedom of expression. This is why he has been imprisoned.” Afridi alleged that the former prime minister had been treated inhumanely in prison, where he was kept alongside terrorists, highlighting the party’s narrative of resistance and sacrifice.

شاہراہ فیصل پر جب قافلہ پہنچا تو ایک اور اس عظیم الشان قافلہ مرکزی قافلے میں شامل ہو گیا مقامی میڈیا کے مطابق اس وقت قافلہ 15 کلومیٹر سے زیادہ لمبا ہو گیا ہے، آج کراچی میں تاریخ رقم ہو رہی ہے pic.twitter.com/p2Zt3HPdEs — Ahmad Hassan Bobak (@ahmad__bobak) January 9, 2026

Afridi praised aspects of Sindh governance, saying he could see traces of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto’s democratic vision. On peace and security, he emphasized that military operations must involve tribal elders and local leadership as stakeholders, warning, “Decisions cannot be made behind closed doors; only joint political and government action can bring lasting peace.”

Reception and Airport Arrival

Afridi was welcomed at Jinnah International Airport by Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, who presented him with a Sindhi cap and Ajrak. PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja accompanied him. Videos released by the party showed large crowds at the airport chanting slogans in support of Imran Khan, signaling strong mobilisation.

شاہراہ فیصل پر عالمگیر خان کی جانب سے وزیراعلی سہیل آفریدی کا شاندار استقبال pic.twitter.com/eHlgQ2Y4Cq — Rizwan Ghilzai (Remembering Arshad Sharif) (@rizwanghilzai) January 9, 2026

Afridi’s convoy progressed along Sharea Faisal, passing enthusiastic supporters before reaching the Karachi Press Club later in the evening. The chief minister’s flight from Islamabad had faced delays, according to KP Minister for Local Government Meena Khan Afridi, but the arrival proceeded smoothly despite the logistical challenges.

PTI Allegations of Hindrances

PTI spokesperson Mohammed Ali Bozdar alleged that police had removed tents set up outside the party headquarters for Afridi’s reception, though he clarified that Insaf House had not been sealed. Officials assured the party that the tents would be restored and that gatherings could proceed without blocking roads, emphasizing coordination between the party and authorities.

Sunday Rally at Mazar-i-Quaid

Afridi announced that he would address a gathering at Mazar-i-Quaid on Sunday at 4:30 pm, which he described as the largest rally in Karachi’s history. Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah confirmed that authorities would allow the event, stressing that peaceful political activity cannot be obstructed, while cautioning that violations of the law could result in consequences.

The rally is part of PTI’s broader street mobilisation strategy, aiming to energise supporters across Karachi and other cities and to advocate for the release of the incarcerated former prime minister. Afridi’s visit also aims to reinforce the party’s commitment to democracy, freedom of expression, and judicial independence, which remain central to PTI’s messaging.

کسی نے گھر آئے مہمان کا راستہ روک کر رسوائی پائی اور کسی نے استقبال کرکے عزت کمائی۔۔نصیب نصیب کی بات ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/cmgihQK4fO — Aatif Khattak (@MalakAatifKhan) January 9, 2026

Agenda and Engagements

During the three-day Karachi visit, Afridi is scheduled to meet party leadership, business leaders, lawyers, and other stakeholders. A meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is also on the agenda, signaling attempts to ensure coordination and dialogue at the provincial level. The CM’s visit also includes interactions with the press at KPC, street movements in South, Korangi, and Malir districts, and engagement with local traders at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh shared the detailed schedule, emphasizing Afridi’s role in conveying Imran Khan’s message and urging citizens to actively participate in the street movement.

Hyderabad Visit

On January 10, Afridi will travel to Hyderabad, where he will be welcomed in Jamshoro by Sindh United Party President Syed Zain Shah. The Hyderabad leg includes street protests in Kotri, interactions with journalists, intellectuals, and farmers, and a gathering at Insaf House Hyderabad.

Afridi was invited to address the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) Hyderabad, but the bar association clarified that the committee had not granted permission, noting that the invitation issued by the general secretary was personal and lacked formal approval.

Meanwhile, PTI alleged that police conducted raids at residences of union committee leaders and activists in Hyderabad, though no arrests were made, confirmed Hyderabad SSP Adeel Chandio.

Context and Background

Afridi’s Lahore visit last month, undertaken for the same purpose of street mobilisation, faced significant challenges, including restricted access and logistical issues. Following that visit, he wrote to Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, highlighting the difficulties faced by PTI representatives during official engagements.

The Karachi and Hyderabad visits underscore PTI’s strategic push to mobilise support nationwide, focusing on the release of Imran Khan and highlighting issues of judicial independence, governance, and political participation. The CM’s engagements in Sindh aim to energise the party’s grassroots network and create momentum for upcoming rallies while navigating logistical and political challenges.

Political Significance

Afridi’s remarks on democracy, peace, and security resonate with PTI’s broader messaging, positioning the party as a defender of civil rights and participatory governance. By invoking the legacies of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, Afridi connects contemporary political struggles to the historical democratic ethos of Sindh, appealing to local sentiments and historical pride.

The street mobilisation strategy, including rallies at Mazar-i-Quaid and Hyderabad, reflects PTI’s plan to expand its political footprint in urban Sindh ahead of upcoming political events. Engagements with the press, business community, and legal fraternity are intended to provide multi-sectoral visibility and legitimacy to the party’s movement.

Security and Coordination

Authorities in Sindh, including the Local Government Department, have coordinated with PTI leadership to ensure peaceful rallies, highlighting the importance of maintaining law and order while respecting citizens’ right to protest. Afridi himself emphasized that all political parties must be involved in decisions related to security and peace operations, noting that exclusion of local stakeholders undermines sustainable peace efforts.

KP CM Sohail Afridi’s visit to Karachi and Hyderabad reflects a concerted effort to mobilise PTI supporters, energise street movements, and advocate for political and judicial reforms. Despite logistical challenges and allegations of administrative interference, Afridi’s engagements demonstrate PTI’s determination to expand its outreach in Sindh while highlighting the legacy of democratic leadership in the province.

His three-day tour, comprising public rallies, media interactions, and stakeholder meetings, sets the stage for PTI’s intensified political activity, with Sunday’s Mazar-i-Quaid rally serving as the focal point of the party’s mobilisation campaign in Karachi.