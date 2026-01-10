Iraqi air chief shows interest in JF-17 jets during meeting with Pakistan’s air chief

ISLAMABAD: The commander of the Iraqi Air Force expressed keen interest in JF-17 Thunder fighter jets and praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during a meeting with Pakistan’s air chief, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), PAF Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, who is on an official visit to Iraq, called on Iraqi Air Force Commander Lt Gen Staff Pilot Mohanad Ghalib Mohammed Radi Al-Asadi.

The meeting took place at the Iraqi Air Force headquarters, where ACM Sidhu was presented with a guard of honour upon arrival.

ISPR said discussions focused on strengthening bilateral military cooperation, with particular emphasis on joint training, capacity building and enhanced operational collaboration.

During the interaction, ACM Sidhu highlighted the deep-rooted religious, cultural and historical ties between Pakistan and Iraq, and reaffirmed PAF’s commitment to supporting the Iraqi Air Force in training and capacity development.

Both sides agreed to pursue joint exercises and training initiatives aimed at improving interoperability between the two air forces.

The Iraqi air chief commended the PAF’s professionalism and technological advancement and expressed interest in benefiting from its world-class training facilities. He also showed keen interest in the JF-17 Thunder fighter jets and Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, the statement added.

The Iraqi commander further appreciated Pakistan’s role in promoting regional stability. ISPR said the visit underscored the shared resolve of both air forces to further strengthen defence ties and professional cooperation.

The JF-17 Thunder is a multi-role combat aircraft jointly developed by Pakistan and China. Earlier this week, Bangladesh also expressed interest in the potential procurement of the aircraft.

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced suggesting that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are in talks to convert around $2 billion of Saudi loans into a JF-17 fighter jet deal, which could further deepen defence cooperation following the mutual defence pact signed by the two countries last year.