75 years of ‘iron-clad’ Pak-China friendship continues to strengthen: Dar

Deputy PM says 2026 marks 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, upholding tradition of mutual respect, trust, and cooperation, despite changing global circumstances

Says both countries support each other on core interests and major issues with efforts being accelerated to build a China–Pakistan community with a shared future

Says CPEC enters new phase focusing on people’s well-being as agriculture, industry, and technology cooperation benefiting Pakistanis

Reaffirms Pakistan’s ‘One-China policy,’ calls for regional peace and stability, saying Pakistan-China space collaboration continues

BEIJING: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that over the past 75 years, Pakistan and China have upheld a tradition of mutual respect, trust, and cooperation, and that despite changing global circumstances, the “iron-clad friendship” between the two countries has continued to deepen.

In a recent interview with People’s Daily Online, he noted that 2026 will mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

FM Dar said the two countries have always supported each other on core interests and major issues, while steadily implementing the important consensus reached by their leadership through close cooperation in sectors including the economy and industrial development. He added that, in the new era, efforts are being accelerated to build a China–Pakistan community with a shared future.

Highlighting the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said it is entering a new phase of high-quality development, with both sides placing special emphasis on building a “corridor of people’s well-being.”

He stressed that agriculture is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economy. In recent years, companies from both countries have achieved positive results through cooperation in crops such as chili peppers, rapeseed (mustard/canola), and sesame, while many Pakistani agricultural products have gained access to the Chinese market. These developments, he noted, are helping Pakistani farmers integrate into regional value chains and increase incomes.

The deputy PM further said that in 2025, Pakistan launched a training programme for 1,000 agricultural experts in China, sending two batches to learn modern agricultural techniques and study China’s experience in agricultural innovation. He added that in the next phase, both countries aim to deepen cooperation across the entire agricultural value chain under the CPEC framework, supporting the transformation and upgrading of Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

On industry and technology, the deputy prime minister said close China–Pakistan cooperation is directly benefiting the Pakistani people. Chinese solar photovoltaic equipment, electric vehicles, and electric motorcycles have entered the Pakistani market, making daily life and work more convenient. Chinese companies have also established manufacturing units in Pakistan, creating opportunities for industrial upgrading, while China’s new energy technologies are bringing hope to areas with weak infrastructure and high energy costs.

Dar also highlighted space cooperation, noting that Pakistan and China have jointly launched nine satellites covering communications, earth observation, remote sensing, and lunar missions. He added that a Pakistani astronaut is expected to visit the Chinese space station this year, underscoring a trustworthy, reliable, and enduring partnership in space exploration.

Speaking on China’s economic outlook, he said that in 2026, China will begin its 15th Five-Year Plan, and its high-quality development and high-level opening-up are drawing global attention. Pakistan is eager to further strengthen cooperation and learn from China’s modernization experience, he added.

Commenting on the global situation, Dar said that amid a complex and rapidly changing international environment, the four initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping have received broad recognition and offer far-sighted solutions to major global challenges, contributing to regional and global stability, long-term development, and a shared future for mankind.

He noted that in September 2025, Pakistan and China issued the Action Plan for Building a China–Pakistan Community with a Shared Future in the New Era (2025–2029), and both countries will continue to strengthen practical cooperation under this framework.

Reaffirming Pakistan–China ties, the Pakistani FM said the two countries are all-weather strategic cooperative partners, with Pakistan providing unwavering support to China on core issues. He stressed that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and Pakistan will firmly adhere to the One-China policy.

He added that countries in the region should oppose interference in each other’s internal affairs, refrain from actions that escalate tensions or undermine mutual trust, and prioritize dialogue, development, and stability, which he said are essential for regional peace, shared development, and common prosperity in Asia and the world.