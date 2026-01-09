PM calls for pooled national resources to bring Balochistan at par with other provinces

Premier Shehbaz vows accelerated development, education and infrastructure boost for Balochistan, lays foundation stone of N-25 Pakistan Expressway

Announces 7 new Daanish Schools to provide quality education across province, highlights Kachhi Canal project, requiring Rs40b for agricultural development

Reaffirms youth empowerment initiatives, including 100,000 laptops distributed on merit

Commends post-2022 flood rehabilitation efforts, including housing and cash assistance

QUETTA: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to the accelerated development of Balochistan, stating that Pakistan must pool national resources without hesitation to bring the province at par with other parts of the country.

Addressing a ceremony to inaugurate and launch key development projects, the prime minister said these initiatives had a direct and lasting impact on Balochistan’s progress. He described the province as historic, noting that it had voluntarily acceded to Pakistan, reflecting the aspirations of its people and leadership.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif unveils the plaque of groundbreaking of Danish Schools in Balochistan, in Quetta. pic.twitter.com/bUAksbuzCX — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 8, 2026

“Balochistan is the largest province by land and the smallest by population, yet education, health, and electricity are basic rights of every Baloch,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said. “A strong federation can only be built by ensuring balanced development of all federating units.”

“بلوچستان کی اس ترقی کی دوڑ میں میرا ماننا ہے کہ پورا پاکستان شامل ہے، کیونکہ میرا یہ ایمان ہے کہ جب تک پاکستان کے چاروں صوبے ترقی کی اس دوڑ میں مساوی حق نہیں رکھیں گے، پاکستان کی ترقی ممکن نہیں ہو سکتی۔ آج N-25 جسے پاکستان ایکسپریس وے کا نام دیا گیا ہے، اس منصوبے کا ہم نے آج… pic.twitter.com/Fw9pCcnqtx — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 8, 2026

The prime minister laid the foundation stone of the N-25 Pakistan Expressway, calling it a practical manifestation of the government’s commitment to the people of Balochistan. He directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) and Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) to complete the project within one year, acknowledging the challenge but expressing confidence in timely delivery. He noted that many lives had been lost on the existing route and said the new expressway would significantly enhance safety and connectivity.

“آج ہم سب کے لیے ایک بہت خوشی کا دن ہے کہ ہم نے ایسے منصوبے جن کا بلوچستان کی ترقی اور خوشحالی سے براہِ راست تعلق ہے ان کا سنگِ بنیاد رکھا یا پھر ان کی افتتاحی تقریبات میں شامل ہوئے۔ بلوچستان پاکستان کا وہ صوبہ ہے جہاں غیور بلوچ، پشتون اور کئی دوسری برادریاں رہتی ہیں اور یہ وہ… pic.twitter.com/YUJYgM4g71 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 8, 2026

Highlighting the security situation, PM Shehbaz Sharif said terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was being fuelled by a neighbouring country through financial and material support. He paid tribute to the sacrifices of armed forces, law enforcement personnel, and civilians, pledging that terrorism would be eliminated from both provinces as it was in 2018.

“کچھی کینال ایک بہت بڑا چیلنج ہے، اور اس کا بننا بلوچستان کی زرعی ترقی کے لیے انتہائی ضروری ہے۔ آج ہم نے اس پر بھی گفتگو کی کہ کس طریقے سے اس کے لیے وسائل مہیا کیے جائیں۔ کچھی کینال کے لیے چالیس ارب روپے فوری طور پر درکار ہیں۔ ہم نے اس حوالے سے میٹنگ کی ہے، میں ان شاء اللہ اسلام… pic.twitter.com/w8OVaw6IHZ — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 8, 2026

Emphasising education as a driver of progress, the prime minister announced the launch of five Daanish Schools in Dera Bugti, Sibi, Zhob, Killa Saifullah, and Sohbatpur, with two additional schools in Chagai and Washuk to address urgent needs in southern Balochistan. He said the Daanish Schools were producing doctors, engineers, and globally competitive students from underprivileged backgrounds.

“دانش اسکول جو ہم نے پنجاب میں بنائے، آج ان دانش اسکولوں سے ہزاروں بچے انجینئرز اور ڈاکٹرز بن چکے ہیں، اور امریکہ اور یورپ میں بڑی بڑی ڈیبیٹس اور مقابلوں میں حصہ لے رہے ہیں۔ آج ہم نے یہاں پانچ دانش اسکولوں کا سنگِ بنیاد رکھا ہے، جن میں ڈیرہ بگٹی، سبی، قلعہ سیف اللہ، ژوب اور صحبت… pic.twitter.com/2MaBsKCVXp — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 8, 2026

The prime minister also referred to the Kachhi Canal project, describing it as vital for agricultural development. He said the project required Rs40 billion immediately, with a final decision expected within four weeks following consultations in Islamabad.

Focusing on youth empowerment, PM Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the laptop scheme, under which 100,000 laptops were distributed on merit, with Balochistan receiving a higher share relative to its population. He also noted the post-2022 flood rehabilitation efforts, including housing reconstruction and cash assistance for affected families.

Earlier, Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan welcomed the prime minister and called the day historic for the NHA, noting that 40 percent of Pakistan’s road network lies in Balochistan, making it the “heart of the country” in terms of connectivity. He thanked the prime minister for his focus on infrastructure projects in the province, particularly the Quetta-Chaman Pakistan Expressway, and said special funds had been allocated from the petroleum levy to accelerate development. He added that NHA was working on 16 projects worth Rs735 billion, with several road projects in remote areas already completed.

براہِ راست:وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کے ایک روزہ دورہ کوئٹہ کے دوران تقریب کی کارروائی اور خطاب. https://t.co/X8terxAu5q — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 8, 2026

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti praised the prime minister for consulting the provincial government on the launch of the expressway and prioritising national resources for the province’s uplift. He assured full cooperation and capacity support from the provincial government to ensure timely completion of mega projects. He also thanked the prime minister for announcing multiple Daanish Schools and providing development funds beyond Balochistan’s constitutional share.

The event was attended by Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, senior military officials, and representatives from various walks of life.