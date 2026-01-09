Fawad Chaudhry urges Nawaz Sharif to intervene as political crisis deepens

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday called on Pakistan Muslim League-N President Nawaz Sharif to play a role in easing the country’s political turmoil, saying the situation had reached a critical stage and required dialogue.

Speaking to reporters after appearing before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad, Chaudhry said political negotiations were essential to stabilise the country, adding that the absence of meaningful engagement had worsened tensions.

He said senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were behind bars, while individuals with little political stake were avoiding talks. He criticised the government for allowing such figures room to manoeuvre instead of focusing on resolving the broader political crisis.

Chaudhry also urged the authorities to release political prisoners, naming PTI figures Bushra Bibi and Dr Yasmeen Rashid, arguing that their detention was increasing political pressure rather than reducing it.

Referring to Nawaz Sharif, the former minister said the PML-N leader’s political experience could be used to help bridge divides and bring opposing sides to the table.

He also highlighted the country’s economic difficulties, citing a recent government survey that showed nearly 30 percent of the population was unable to afford three meals a day. He said incomes had fallen back to 2015 levels while living costs had risen sharply, placing severe strain on salaried workers and other sectors of the economy.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court extended Chaudhry’s interim bail until February 13 in cases linked to the May 9 violence.

ATC Judge Manzoor Ali Gill heard five cases related to arson and vandalism incidents, including allegations of setting a vehicle on fire near Jinnah House Chowk and arson at Sherpao Bridge. The court directed the prosecution to submit case records at the next hearing.

Chaudhry appeared before the court along with his legal team. His interim bail, which had been due to expire on Friday, was extended pending further proceedings.