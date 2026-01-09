Bangladesh’s Air Chief meets top military leaders to deepen defence cooperation

ACM Hasan Mahmood Khan meets CDF Field Marshal Asim Munir to discuss bilateral defence ties

Talks focus on regional security dynamics, professional collaboration, and joint training exchanges

ACM Khan lauds Pakistan Armed Forces for professionalism and role in regional peace

Meets Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf to enhance maritime and defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, Chief of Air Staff of the Bangladesh Air Force, on Thursday held high-level meetings with Pakistan’s top military leadership to discuss avenues for enhancing defence cooperation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

ACM Khan met separately with Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf during his visit, according to the ISPR.

During his meeting with CDF Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, and avenues to strengthen bilateral defence and military cooperation. The ISPR said that the discussions underscored the importance of professional collaboration, training exchanges, and robust defence ties between the armed forces of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

ACM Khan lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and appreciated their contributions toward regional peace and stability. In response, CDF Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering enduring defence relations with Bangladesh, reflecting the “longstanding and strong bonds between the two brotherly countries,” the ISPR added.

Separately, ACM Khan called on Admiral Ashraf at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad. The two chiefs discussed mutual professional interests, the evolving regional security paradigm, and avenues to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation. ACM Khan acknowledged the high professional standards of the Pakistan Navy and expressed his desire to enhance collaboration between the two nations’ armed forces.

“The dignitaries agreed on the importance of increasing the frequency of high-level exchanges and joint training exercises to foster greater synergy,” the ISPR said. The naval chief highlighted the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to regional maritime peace and stability through its various initiatives.



The Bangladeshi air chief is leading a high-level defence delegation during his visit to Pakistan. He previously met with his Pakistani counterpart on Tuesday, where both air chiefs held detailed discussions on the potential procurement of JF-17 Thunder aircraft, the ISPR reported.

The ISPR highlighted that ACM Khan’s visit underscores the deepening defence ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh, following the significant visit of Admiral Ashraf to Dhaka in November 2025. During that trip, Admiral Ashraf met Dhaka’s senior military leadership and discussed avenues to bolster defence cooperation. His visit, which included the National Defence College and the Bangladesh Naval Academy, was termed a “milestone” by the Bangladesh Navy.

Bangladesh Air Chief Visits NDU

Meanwhile, ACM Khan visited the National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad, where he met Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, HI(M), President NDU. The ISPR noted that the air chief is an alumnus of the National Security and War Course-2010/11.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the importance of military-to-military engagement, particularly in professional military education and joint training programs. The ISPR said the visit underscores the strong historical ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh and reflects a shared resolve to deepen defence cooperation and training.