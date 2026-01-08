Shadab Jakati controversy erupts around viral ‘10 rupee biscuit’ influencer

Social media influencer Shadab Jakati has found himself at the centre of controversy after allegations were raised by a man from Meerut regarding his wife’s association with the content creator.

Khurshid, a resident of Meerut, accused his wife Iram of remaining away from home for long periods while collaborating with Shadab Jakati. He further alleged that whenever he questioned her frequent absences, both Iram and Jakati threatened him. These claims have not been independently verified.

The allegations gained traction after a video began circulating widely on social media showing Iram and Shadab Jakati sitting together inside a vehicle, recording a reel and engaging in a casual conversation. The post accompanying the clip quoted Khurshid as claiming that his wife spent several days away from home with the influencer and that he faced intimidation when he objected.

The video sparked widespread debate online, although the location and circumstances in which it was recorded remain unclear. In the same clip, Iram is heard responding to the accusations, insisting that her relationship with Shadab Jakati is strictly professional.

She stated that the collaborations were a source of income for her family and helped her support her children and manage household expenses. According to her, the work she does with the influencer is paid and purely related to content creation.

At present, no formal police complaint has been filed by either party. Authorities have not issued any official statement, and there is no confirmation of any investigation or legal proceedings.

Subsequently, Khurshid reportedly withdrew his allegations against Shadab Jakati, bringing some relief to the influencer amid the ongoing online discussion.