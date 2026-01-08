Punjab Transport Company offers paid internships with Rs 50,000 stipend

LAHORE: The Punjab Transport Company has announced a paid internship programme for a duration of two months, inviting applications from graduates and students belonging to various academic backgrounds.

According to an official notice issued by the Punjab Transport Company, internship positions are available across five departments, including Information Technology, Operations and Planning, Finance and Accounts, Engineering and Infrastructure (Civil), and Marketing and Communication.

The organisation stated that applicants must possess a bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification from a Higher Education Commission recognised institution in a relevant field. Students who are currently enrolled in relevant degree programmes may also apply, provided they submit a reference letter issued by their university.

The stipend for the internship programme has been fixed at Rs 50,000. The company clarified that the internship is purely temporary and does not confer any right to permanent employment. It further stated that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the next stage of the process.

Interested applicants are required to submit their applications via email, along with their resume or curriculum vitae, to [careers@ptc.gop.pk](mailto:careers@ptc.gop.pk) before the deadline specified in the notice.