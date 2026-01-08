PM stresses ‘brotherhood, cooperation’ with provinces, pledges Rs300b projects for Balochistan

Premier Shehbaz announces five new Daanish Schools to provide quality education and curb terrorism

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday underlined the government’s duty to work closely with provinces, particularly those facing challenges, and announced major projects worth billions of rupees in Balochistan’s education and infrastructure sectors, emphasizing the need for “brotherhood and cooperation.”

The premier was addressing political leaders during his day-long visit to Quetta, where he highlighted Balochistan’s ongoing struggle against terrorism and lauded the sacrifices of security personnel.

“It is unfortunate that Balochistan has been grappling with terrorism,” PM Shehbaz said. “The role of our armed forces—the army, Rangers, Levies—and the courage of ordinary citizens cannot be appreciated enough. Their sacrifices will be remembered in history.”

He stressed that the fight against terrorism continues, noting that banned groups such as Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (Fitna al-Khawarij) receive support from neighbouring countries. “But we are firm in our resolve to eradicate terrorism,” he added, praising the Civil Defence Force (CDF) for leading these efforts. The prime minister also highlighted CDF’s contribution during the military conflict with India in May last year, stating that India had been “taught a lesson it will never forget.”

Reflecting on Balochistan’s share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) award, PM Shehbaz recalled that in 2010, then-Chief Minister Nawab Aslam Raisani had demanded a 100 percent increase in the province’s resources. “Balochistan is a beautiful part of Pakistan, and their demand was valid to an extent,” he said, noting the vast distances within the province and the extra resources required.

He underscored Punjab’s role in fulfilling that demand, stating: “Punjab cut Rs11 billion a year from its share and sent it to Balochistan. Today, 16 years later, nearly Rs200 billion have been transferred from Punjab’s own resources. Because when it comes to family, you sit and make decisions like brothers.” He added that bridging distances between provinces was essential for national cohesion.

The prime minister also announced five new Daanish schools in Balochistan, aiming to provide quality education and reduce the space for terrorist elements. “This is our duty: to work with provinces—especially those that are distant and facing challenges. This is the journey of brotherhood and cooperation which we all must take,” he said, stressing that there was no alternative.

PM Shehbaz praised the contributions of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif toward Balochistan’s progress and emphasized the need for close collaboration with the provincial chief minister and governor. “We have to work together where there are challenges and come to the table to find solutions,” he said.

During his visit, the prime minister also unveiled an Rs300 billion project to build the Chaman-Karachi Highway, a major infrastructure initiative aimed at boosting trade and connectivity. State broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported that PM Shehbaz received a briefing on ongoing development projects from Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel.

The premier concluded by reiterating the importance of unity and shared responsibility. “There are no two ways about it,” he said, underlining that working together with provinces, ensuring security, and investing in education and infrastructure remain top priorities of the government.