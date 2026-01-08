No tolerance for chaos or discord in name of religion: CM Maryam

Punjab CM launches Rs25,000 honorarium card for 70,000 mosque imams, warning against sectarianism

Says misuse of religion to incite violence will not be allowed, vowing to protect national security and minorities

Approves phased establishment of stroke centers in all Punjab districts

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday declared that the government would not tolerate any attempt to undermine national security or promote discord under the guise of religion, stressing that religious scholars have a vital responsibility to prevent sectarian hatred and social division.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the Chief Minister Honorarium Card for Imams, Maryam Nawaz paid tribute to religious leaders, calling them the pillars of society and custodians of faith. She said it was an honour for her to serve mosque imams through the honorarium initiative, noting that people turn to religious scholars for guidance in moments of both joy and grief.

وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب مریم نواز کی جانب سے آئمہ کرام کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے “اعزازیہ کارڈ” کا باقاعدہ اجرأ کر دیا گیا ہے۔ کارڈ لانچنگ پروقار تقریب میں علماء کرام کی بڑی تعداد میں شرکت Highlights…! pic.twitter.com/4vyD1oYXl6 — PMLN (@pmln_org) January 8, 2026

The chief minister congratulated Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Home Secretary Ahmad Javed Qazi, and the entire team for successfully launching the project. She revealed that when the proposal to provide Rs15,000 per month to imams was first discussed, Quaid PML-N Mian Nawaz Sharif directed that the amount be increased to at least Rs25,000.

امام مساجد بڑے لوگ ہیں، مریم نواز pic.twitter.com/hHjzcvnGEt — Sadia Parveen (@saadia9056) January 8, 2026

Expressing concern over the financial hardships faced by religious scholars, Maryam Nawaz noted that many imams survive on monthly donations ranging between Rs5,000 and Rs10,000. She termed it regrettable that in 2026 mosque imams were still offered such meagre amounts, despite facing household expenses similar to ordinary citizens.

She disclosed that Punjab has around 80,000 mosques, of which 70,000 responded positively during the registration process. She announced that payments would be made through pay orders this month, while digital payments through the honorarium card would begin from next month to ensure transparency and convenience. She also appealed to mosque management committees to continue their regular support alongside the government stipend.

The chief minister said the provincial government would assist imams facing difficulties related to illness, children’s education, or other hardships. She emphasized the need for close coordination between the government and religious scholars, saying their guidance and cooperation were essential for better governance and social harmony.

Turning to national security and interfaith harmony, Maryam Nawaz said Pakistan, founded in the name of Islam, must ensure that religious minorities live without fear. She questioned whether followers of other faiths should live in constant fear of their homes being attacked, citing a hadith in which the Holy Prophet (PBUH) warned that he would stand for non-Muslims who faced injustice.

She warned that certain elements continued to promote discord in the name of religion, stating that society had suffered immensely, with police and Rangers personnel martyred or attacked. She condemned recent incidents involving destruction of public property, attacks on Suthra Punjab vehicles, closure of businesses, and assaults on homes, asserting that using religion to spread chaos was a betrayal of trust.

Maryam Nawaz firmly stated that oppression, injustice, and violence would not be tolerated from any quarter. She said it was the state’s responsibility to bring perpetrators to justice and ensure accountability for the blood of martyrs, adding that Punjab would never allow anyone to tamper with national security.

Highlighting her government’s achievements, she said Punjab had successfully curbed extortion, crimes against women and children, and daylight murders. She called upon religious scholars to counter negative trends, saying that while the government’s reach was limited, the voice of imams reached every corner of society. She also stressed the importance of educating people about lawful conduct, respect for parents, and the difference between halal and haram.

Addressing public concerns over strict traffic enforcement, she said measures such as mandatory helmet use were necessary to save lives and prevent families from losing loved ones. She reiterated that serving the nation was a collective responsibility and described the honorarium card as only the beginning of broader support for religious scholars.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also approved the establishment of stroke centers across Punjab, marking a major step toward strengthening emergency healthcare services.

The decision was taken during a special meeting chaired by the chief minister, where a detailed review of the Stroke Management Program was conducted. Under the phased plan, stroke centers will be set up in all district hospitals, starting with 30 hospitals in the first phase, followed by 15 in the second phase, and the remaining 24 district hospitals in the final phase.

The initiative aims to ensure that stroke patients receive treatment within the critical four-hour “golden window”, which can prevent permanent disability. The chief minister emphasized that patients should receive emergency care at the nearest hospital rather than traveling to distant cities.

Each district hospital will be equipped with qualified neurologists and pediatric neurologists, while all government hospitals will be ensured fully functional CT scan machines. Physicians will receive specialized training in stroke management, including the use of TPA and TNK injections, with procurement and training targeted for completion by mid-February.

Until district-level facilities become operational, the Punjab Institute of Cardiology will provide interim stroke management services. The chief minister also ordered a public awareness campaign to educate citizens about stroke symptoms and the importance of reaching a hospital within the golden period.

Medical experts briefed the meeting that stroke remains a leading cause of death and disability in Pakistan, stressing that timely intervention can significantly improve outcomes and reduce long-term disability.

The Stroke Management Program aims to decentralize emergency neurological care, ensuring equitable access to life-saving treatment across both urban and rural areas of Punjab.