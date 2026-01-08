NDC leaders call for release of political prisoners as CBMs for govt-oppostion talks

Meeting agrees to initiate fruitful negotiations, declaring govt and opposition should form committees for dialogue process

NDC extends special invitation to opposition alliance TTAP which had reportedly refused to attend the meeting

Leaders suggest ‘comprehensive, concrete and practical steps be taken immediately for dialogue, including immediate release of ‘political workers,’ quashing of cases against them

Advise all female workers, including Bushra Bibi and Dr Yasmin Rashid be released immediately and provided medical facilities

ISLAMABAD: A group of former PTI leaders and others on Wednesday proposed that the government and the opposition hold talks to reduce tensions and suggested that political prisoners be released as part of “confidence-building measures.”

They made proposals in a formal statement issued at the conclusion of Wednesday’s conference in Islamabad, organised under the banner of the recently formed National Dialogue Committee (NDC). Ex-PTI leaders—including Fawad Chaudhry, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, Dr Shahzad Waseem, and Mahmood Moulvi—are leading the initiative.

“The meeting agreed to the proposal to initiate a fruitful negotiation process and declared that, in this regard, the government and the opposition should form separate committees comprising their respective representatives, between which the dialogue process should be initiated,” the statement read.

The NDC proposed that President Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif represent the ruling coalition in the talks. On the PTI side, it said: “After the announcement of the government’s committee, the National Dialogue Committee, in consultation with the opposition’s senior leadership in jail, will announce the names for the opposition committee.”

While the NDC also extended a special invitation to Tehreek-i-Tahafuz-i-Ayin-i-Pakistan (TTAP), the opposition alliance reportedly refused to attend.

The NDC leaders also suggested that “comprehensive, concrete and practical steps be taken immediately for dialogue and confidence-building at the national level.”

These included the immediate release of “political workers” who were behind bars and the quashing of cases against them.

The NDC also advised that “all female workers, including” PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and PTI leader Yasmin Rashid, be released immediately and provided medical facilities.

“Restrictions on political activities should be lifted. Complete freedom of political activities should be ensured within the framework of the Constitution and law,” read another suggestion.

The NDC also called for the appointment of opposition leaders in the National Assembly and Senate—posts that have been vacant since August 7.

“The government and opposition forces should not use the Pakistan armed forces for their politics and should not spread negative propaganda,” the statement added.

It further said that “censorship imposed on the media should be ended and restrictions imposed on anchors should be lifted”.

The moot also expressed concern over the “political unrest in the country, the economic difficulties facing the country and its people, restrictions on political activities and the media, and the challenge of terrorism.”

As per the statement, the meeting appreciated the NDC’s efforts of “playing the role of a bridge between the government and the opposition,” stressing the “importance of promoting unity and solidarity in the country and reducing political tensions.”

The meeting “paid tribute to the sacrifices against terrorism of all security forces, including Pakistan‘s armed forces, police and Rangers, and prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and patience for their families.”

“The meeting reiterated that the entire nation is united for Pakistan’s sovereignty, defence and security, and for the dignity and respect of Pakistan’s institutions,” the statement read.

Ex-premier and Awaam Pakistan chief Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, expelled PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat, Jamaat-i-Islami’s Liaqat Baloch, former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar, and journalists Mohammad Malick and Kashif Abbasi were among those who attended the conference.

Speaking at the event, Shahid Khaqan said, “This is not an issue of Imran Khan‘s release, but of the country’s release. If the country is in the right condition, then Imran Khan sahib’s issue will get resolved too.”

Fawad, Ismail and Moulvi’s recent activities came into the spotlight in November when they visited PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi at a hospital in Lahore during his short release from jail.

The trio, however, was reported to have returned empty-handed, with Qureshi’s lawyer saying that they had no political discussion with his client.

In December, PM Shehbaz invited the opposition for a dialogue. While the PTI rejected the offer, the TTAP exp­ressed its willingness to engage in such a process, albeit conditionally.

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said that “confidence-building measures” between five major players—including President Zardari, PM Shehbaz, Nawaz and Imran—would improve the overall political situation.

Yesterday, noting Imran’s refusal to negotiate, Sanaullah said he felt compelled to advise the PTI founder to abandon his years-old entrenched confrontational approach and opt for dialogue instead.

TTAP top leadership to visit Lahore

Separately, a TTAP delegation is set to depart for a three-day visit to Lahore as part of the opposition’s “street mobilization,” said a statement from the alliance’s spokesperson, Hussain Yousafzai.

The group includes TTAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Senior Vice-Chairman Allama Raja Nasir, Vice-Chairman Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Secretary General Asad Qaiser.

The TTAP leaders will hold “political and social meetings” in Lahore, the statement said, adding that the politicians will also hold meetings at Zaman Park, apparently referring to Imran’s residence.