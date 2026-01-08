Islamabad–Murree expressway ready for opening, minister says

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday visited the Islamabad–Murree Expressway to review ongoing beautification, expansion, and development work ahead of its inauguration.

During the inspection, the minister directed authorities to construct mosques at rest areas on both sides of the expressway, with separate prayer spaces for women, according to an official statement. He also reviewed existing rest area facilities and identified sites for mosque expansion, ablution areas, and related infrastructure.

Officials briefed the minister that all major construction work on the Islamabad–Murree Expressway has been completed and that the project is ready to be inaugurated by the prime minister in the near future. Abdul Aleem Khan instructed concerned officers to complete the remaining minor works within a week, stressing that construction quality and long-term durability must be maintained.

The minister said the project was executed by the National Highway Authority in line with high construction standards. He added that the upgraded expressway now features improved lighting, landscapedٰ green belts, service roads, and other essential facilities. A new M-Tag–enabled toll plaza has also been made operational to enhance convenience for commuters.

He further noted that road cuts and encroachments along the route have been removed, leading to smoother and safer travel conditions for motorists and tourists heading towards Murree.