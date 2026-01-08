Fresh uncertainty surrounds GTA 6 release timeline

Speculation about another delay to Grand Theft Auto VI has resurfaced early in 2026, despite earlier confidence that the game’s November 19 launch date was firmly in place.

Grand Theft Auto VI has already faced multiple postponements. The title was originally scheduled for release in 2025 before being delayed to May 2026. Toward the end of last year, Rockstar Games announced a further delay, pushing the release to November 19, 2026, citing the need to maintain its quality standards.

Concerns about a possible third delay gained traction following remarks by journalist Jason Schreier during a recent episode of the Button Mash. Schreier said that, based on his information, the game is still not fully content-complete.

He explained that Rockstar’s teams are continuing to finalise missions and levels, with ongoing decisions about which content will ultimately be included in the final version. According to Schreier, the studio would rather delay the game again than release it in a state that does not meet its internal standards.

While the November 2026 date is reportedly considered more stable than previous targets, Schreier noted that even developers at Rockstar cannot say with complete certainty that the game will be ready on time.

The renewed uncertainty has intensified frustration among fans. Many players have questioned Rockstar’s decision to unveil the game as early as 2023 if development was still far from complete. Online reactions suggest some fans would prefer the studio to avoid announcing release dates until it is confident they can be met, while others believe the early reveal created unrealistic expectations and repeated disappointment.

Rockstar Games has not publicly addressed the latest speculation. However, its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, is set to hold its next earnings call on February 3, an event that could provide further clarity for both investors and fans if the project remains on schedule.