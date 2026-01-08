NATIONAL

Free driving course offered by Police

By News Desk
Driving License Information Management System (DLIMS)

KARACHI: Sindh Police has launched free driving classes in Karachi to encourage safe and responsible driving habits among citizens. The initiative is aimed at improving road safety through structured training delivered by qualified instructors under official supervision.

According to a spokesperson for Sindh Police, the one-week course focuses on traffic laws, recognition of road signs, and general road safety awareness. Participants who successfully complete the programme will be awarded certificates.

The classes are being held at the Sindh Police Driving School in Saeedabad, Karachi. Training sessions are conducted from Monday to Saturday, between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm.

Interested individuals can register by contacting the admin officer via WhatsApp at 0315-2875152 or by calling the office number 021-32812033.

News Desk
News Desk

