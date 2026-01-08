Babar Azam tops international run charts of the decade so far

Babar Azam has firmly established himself as the most prolific batter of the modern era, finishing as the highest run-scorer in international cricket between 2020 and 2025 across all three formats.

Statistics from this six-year period place Babar Azam at the top with 8,825 runs scored in 223 innings in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is combined. No other batter has managed to match either his volume of runs or his consistency across formats during this timeframe.

England’s Joe Root follows as the second-highest run-getter with 7,892 runs in 172 innings, a tally driven largely by his dominance in Test cricket, which keeps him among the game’s elite.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan sits third on the list with 7,634 runs from 204 innings, highlighting his rise as a dependable three-format batter in addition to his responsibilities behind the stumps.

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis is next with 6,571 runs in 201 innings. India features twice among the leading run-scorers, with Virat Kohli accumulating 6,531 runs in 179 innings, while Shubman Gill has impressed with 6,514 runs in just 165 innings, making him the youngest player in this elite group.

For Pakistan, the numbers tell a clear story. In a period defined by some of the finest batters in world cricket, Babar Azam has stood above the rest, leading the global run charts and anchoring Pakistan’s batting across formats throughout the decade so far.