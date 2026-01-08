Ali Tareen explains absence from PSL franchise auction

Former Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen has explained his decision to stay out of the auction for two new Pakistan Super League franchises ahead of season 11, which is being held today at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad.

Tareen’s group did not appear among the 10 qualified bidders announced for the auction, prompting speculation about his absence. Addressing the matter on X, formerly Twitter, he said the decision was made after careful consideration and was rooted in the strong emotional bond his family shares with the Multan Sultans franchise.

He said their involvement in the Pakistan Super League was never just about owning a team but about representing South Punjab and giving visibility to a region that he believes has long been overlooked. According to Tareen, that sense of purpose guided everything his group built during their time with the franchise.

Tareen added that any future return to the league would only make sense if it aligned with the same vision. He said South Punjab remains close to his heart and described it as home, stressing that this connection would define any potential involvement in the PSL going forward.

While confirming that he will not be participating as an owner this season, Tareen said he would still be present in the stands, supporting the players and celebrating alongside fans. He also left open the possibility of returning if the Multan franchise becomes available again in the future.

He concluded his message by wishing all bidders success in the auction, expressing hope that the most outspoken owner would prevail.

Ahead of the auction, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced 10 qualified bidders, including Inverex Solar Energy, OZ Group of Companies, VGO TEL Mobile, Jazz, DSM, i2c, Prism Estate and Builders, Walee, USA-based Aim Next Inc, and Southeast Asian holding company FKS.

Meanwhile, the Multan Sultans franchise will be operated by the Pakistan Cricket Board during PSL season 11.