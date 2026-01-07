Wang Yi to visit four African nations, attend ceremony at African Union headquarters

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Ethiopia, Somalia, Tanzania and Lesotho upon invitation from Wednesday to January 12, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will attend the launching ceremony of the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges at the African Union (AU) headquarters, said the spokesperson.

The visit will mark the 36th consecutive year for Africa to be the destination of the Chinese Foreign Minister’s first overseas trip of the year, the spokesperson added.

Elaborating on the significance of this trip and China’s expectations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the start of diplomatic relations between China and African countries.

President Xi Jinping and African leaders agreed to designate 2026 as the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

Wang Yi will visit four African countries and attend the launching ceremony of the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges at the headquarters of the African Union. This is a continuation of Chinese foreign ministers’ 36-year tradition to begin each year with a trip to Africa. Ethiopia, Somali, Tanzania and Lesotho are China’s strategic cooperative partners, said Mao.

The spokesperson said that Wang’s visit aims to deepen political mutual trust between various parties, implement the follow-up actions of FOCAC Beijing Summit, facilitate the exchange and mutual learning between the two great civilizations, and inject fresh impetus into the building of an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

This 36-year consistent practice, Chinese expert believes, reflects the priority and stability of Africa in China’s diplomatic layout, and indicates that China-Africa relations will remain steadfast despite turbulences in the global landscape.