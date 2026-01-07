Punjab CM says she believes in proactive, not reactive governance

Maryam Nawaz says govt no longer waits for people to come to it and instead, it goes door to door

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said the Punjab government believes in proactive governance rather than reacting after problems emerge, emphasising that preventive healthcare remains central to her administration’s vision.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the Community Health Inspectors programme, the Punjab chief minister said that once 55,000 community health inspectors step into the field, diseases will be driven out of the province. “The government no longer waits for people to come to it; instead, it goes door to door,” she said, adding that prevention is far less painful than treatment after illness has already taken hold.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that when mothers, sisters and daughters come forward to serve in the field, no one can defeat Punjab. She described the Community Health Inspectors initiative as a transformative step, stating that Punjab’s women have the strength and determination to change the province’s destiny.

Congratulating Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Khawaja Imran Nazir, the health secretary and their entire team, the Chief Minister Punjab praised their tireless efforts in making the programme a reality. She said the inspectors undergo months of training and are now ready to serve humanity by delivering healthcare at the grassroots level.

Calling the community health inspectors her “eyes, ears and pride,” the Punjab Chief Minister said, Punjab, by the grace of Allah, is becoming self-reliant across sectors. She noted that women play a defining role in Punjab’s development and contribute effectively to improving public health outcomes.

She said that through clinics-on-wheels and field hospitals, medical treatment has already been provided to nearly 30 million people across the province. Under the new programme, community health inspectors will be able to conduct basic diagnostic tests, including blood sugar checks, and administer injections.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said she personally took interest in designing the inspectors’ uniforms and approving their toolkits. She added that 25,000 individuals have already been provided employment under the programme, with a monthly salary of Rs50,000. “Those who prove themselves through performance will see further increases in their salaries,” she said, acknowledging the demanding nature of door-to-door service.

She explained that this programme will result in the creation of a digital health profile for every household, enabling early detection of diseases and maintaining complete medical records through digital systems. Patients will be examined and, where necessary, referred to relevant hospitals for further treatment.

“The time has come when people do not have to come to the government; the government itself comes to them,” the Punjab Chief Minister said, adding that the dignity and respect of women serving in the field is a collective responsibility.

Referring to broader healthcare reforms, CM Maryam Nawaz said free medicines for cancer and heart diseases are being provided, while cardiology institutes are established in Sargodha, Sahiwal and Murree. She noted that a cath lab is operational in Jhelum and that similar facilities are set to be launched in Jhang.

She also cited the ‘Suthra Punjab’ initiative as a strong example of effective governance, with sanitation teams going door to door across the province. “It is my dream that no patient visiting a government hospital ever faces hardship,” Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, reaffirming her commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare facilities to the people of Punjab.

The chief minister told community health inspectors that their role is not merely a job but a mission to serve humanity.

CM GREETS PAKISTAN UNDER-19 TEAM ON TRIANGULAR SERIES WIN

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz congratulated the Pakistan Under-19 cricket team on winning the Triangular Under-19 Cricket Series, praising the young players for their outstanding performance.

In her message, the Chief Minister Punjab lauded the team’s collective effort and discipline throughout the tournament. She also congratulated Samir Abbas on scoring the fastest century in an Under-19 One-Day International, describing the achievement as a remarkable milestone.

CM EXPRESSES GRIEF OVER ACCIDENTS NEAR JHANG AND TALAGANG

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in accidents near Jhang and Talagang.

She extended her condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families and directed that the injured be provided immediate access to the best possible medical treatment.