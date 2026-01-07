Pakistan to set up special protection unit in Islamabad for Chinese nationals: Naqvi

BEIJING: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday announced the establishment of a special protection unit in Islamabad to ensure the security of Chinese citizens, describing their safety as a top priority for Pakistan.

The announcement was made during Naqvi’s visit to the headquarters of China’s Ministry of Public Security, where he met Chinese Interior Minister Wang Xiaohong. The two sides held a three-and-a-half-hour meeting focused on Pakistan-China relations, counterterrorism cooperation, police training exchanges and other areas of mutual interest.

Both ministers agreed that the joint working group on internal security would convene every three months, while annual meetings between the interior ministers of the two countries would also be held. They underscored the need to enhance coordination to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Wang expressed satisfaction with the steps taken by Pakistan to protect Chinese citizens and praised Islamabad’s counterterrorism and internal security efforts, saying China views Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism with great respect.

The two sides also agreed to further strengthen the joint rapid response mechanism to combat terrorism and crime. Discussions included sister-city initiatives between Islamabad and Beijing, as well as a joint strategy to enhance the training and professional capacity of police and security personnel.

Naqvi stressed the importance of experience-sharing and information exchange between police and security institutions through training programmes. He briefed his Chinese counterpart on measures taken to safeguard Chinese nationals and joint projects in Pakistan.

“We have taken strong measures at all levels to ensure the security of Chinese citizens and joint projects,” Naqvi said, adding that a special protection unit was being established in Islamabad for this purpose.

The interior minister said Pakistan would welcome Chinese cooperation in preventing cybercrime and intends to use Chinese assistance to strengthen the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency. He added that Chinese AI-based technologies could support Pakistan in addressing counterterrorism and broader security challenges.

“Pakistan and China share an unbreakable bond of enduring cooperation, and no one can create a wedge between us,” Naqvi said, expressing his desire to further expand collaboration to protect mutual interests.

Naqvi invited Wang to visit Pakistan, while the Chinese interior minister invited him to participate in the Global Security Cooperation Forum in China this September. Wang said he would be pleased to welcome the Pakistani minister at the beginning of 2026 and reaffirmed China’s readiness to enhance bilateral cooperation at all levels. He also hosted a luncheon in honour of Naqvi and his delegation.

Chinese officials present included Vice Ministers Xu Datong and Yu Xiuhe, Beijing Deputy Mayor and Director General of the Beijing Public Security Bureau Cen Yuanbiao, Director General of the Ministry of Public Security General Office Guo Kan, Director General of the Counter-Terrorism Department Gao Qiu, and Director General of the International Cooperation Department Wang Yong.

The Pakistani delegation comprised Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Agha, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, Director General of the National Police Academy Muhammad Idrees, Director General of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency Syed Khurram Ali, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and Islamabad Police Inspector General Ali Nasir Rizvi.