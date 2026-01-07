Opinion

Nadra’s needless hurdles

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

Visiting the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) offices often subjects citizens to a barrage of unnecessary objections. One such requirement is asking individuals to bring their brothers and sisters — sometimes residing in other cities — for thumb verification during the CNIC renewal process. This demand is particularly distressing for the elderly. The issue is further aggravated when photographs of elderly individuals, especially women who in many cases do not have photographs on their original CNICs, are mistakenly replaced with someone else’s. It becomes a nuisance when individuals are dragged into cases involving family disputes. NADRA should resolve such issues at least for the elderly who are often unable to pay frequent visits to NADRA offices.

SARAH AHSAN

KARACHI

Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: letters@pakistantoday.com.pk.

