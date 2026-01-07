Massive water wastage

The Hub Dam is a major water source for both Hub and Karachi. The water from the dam flows to Karachi through the Hub Canal. Due to heavy monsoon, the canal gets damaged, slashing 60 per cent of water to Karachi. Pipelines are damaged and under repair. Even when Hub has water, it does not reach Karachi due to poor infrastructure and management. City residents have to rely on tankers, industries suffer, and daily life becomes difficult. Overall, water is available most of times, but delivery is the problem. Proper management and repairs are needed. The government should improve its performance in this critical regard.

SANA ISHAQ

HUB