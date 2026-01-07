Opinion

Massive water wastage

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

The Hub Dam is a major water source for both Hub and Karachi. The water from the dam flows to Karachi through the Hub Canal. Due to heavy monsoon, the canal gets damaged, slashing 60 per cent of water to Karachi. Pipelines are damaged and under repair. Even when Hub has water, it does not reach Karachi due to poor infrastructure and management. City residents have to rely on tankers, industries suffer, and daily life becomes difficult. Overall, water is available most of times, but delivery is the problem. Proper management and repairs are needed. The government should improve its performance in this critical regard.

SANA ISHAQ

HUB

Previous article
New year warnings
Next article
IMF dictates
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: letters@pakistantoday.com.pk.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

How Trump normalized abducting foreign leaders

The abduction and prosecution of a sitting head of state is not merely a criminal case. It is a constitutional moment for the international...

IMF dictates

New year warnings

Nadra’s needless hurdles

Pakistan Today
Contact us: newsroom@pakistantoday.com.pk
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.