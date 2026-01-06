Senate delegation to visit US in January, marking new chapter in Pak–US parliamentary ties

ISLAMABAD: A high-level Senate delegation, led by Deputy Chairman Senator Syedaal Khan, will undertake an official visit to the United States from January 20 to 25, 2026, the Senate Secretariat announced on Tuesday.

The visit comes amid a notable thaw in Pakistan–US relations in 2025, a year characterised by increased high-level engagement, strategic recalibration, and evolving regional dynamics. The Secretariat described the upcoming visit as a “historic milestone” in bilateral parliamentary relations, signalling the start of a new institutional phase in Pak–US engagement.

According to the statement, the visit has been organised under the auspices of the Pakistan Policy Institute USA and, for the first time, will include participation by the United States–Pakistan Inter-Parliamentary Group. The Secretariat termed the initiative a major achievement in strategic and non-traditional parliamentary diplomacy, reflecting a shared commitment by both sides to strengthen democratic institutions through direct engagement between elected legislatures.

The Secretariat said the visit was taking place at a critical juncture of global and regional transformation, particularly affecting South Asia and the Middle East. It added that the delegation would pursue clearly defined strategic objectives, including the establishment of a permanent institutional mechanism for sustained inter-parliamentary dialogue between the US Congress and Pakistan’s Senate.

“The delegation aims to promote democratic values, exchange best legislative practices, enhance parliamentary oversight, and strengthen institutional cooperation beyond traditional executive-level diplomacy,” the statement said.

In addition, the visit will focus on outreach to the Pakistani-American community, providing a parliamentary perspective on regional and global developments, while also advancing cooperation in scientific, cultural, and policy-oriented fields.

Notably, no Pakistani parliamentary delegation has previously held formal engagements at the Rayburn House Office Building under the auspices of the US Congress in the 77-year history of Pakistan–US relations, the Secretariat noted.

The programme will also include a press conference and media interactions at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., as well as community and policy receptions in New Jersey.

The Secretariat said the visit would lay the groundwork for regular parliamentary exchanges, deeper legislative cooperation, and a sustainable institutional partnership between Pakistan and the United States, anchored in mutual respect, democratic principles, and long-term strategic engagement.

In April last year, a US Congressional delegation comprising Congressmen Jack Bergman, Tom Suozzi, and Jonathan Jackson visited Pakistan, describing their trip as “highly successful and productive.” The delegation met senior Pakistani officials, including Field Marshal Asim Munir, during their visit.