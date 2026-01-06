NATIONAL

Rana Sanaullah claims PM’s multiple talks offers met with PTI founder’s refusal

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that the PTI founder and his wife must strictly abide by court decisions, stressing that no individual is above the law.

Speaking to the media, Rana Sanaullah said that the IHC had clearly defined the procedure for meetings with the PTI founder. He added that during the most recent meeting, the PTI founder and his wife were present together, and there should be no doubts regarding the government’s intentions in this matter.

He stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had repeatedly offered dialogue to PTI, including from the floor of the National Assembly on two occasions, followed by another invitation during a cabinet meeting. According to Rana Sanaullah, despite these offers, PTI leaders claim they lack the authority to engage in negotiations.

Rana Sanaullah said the prime minister makes such offers only after consulting the establishment and party leadership. He criticised PTI’s stance, saying that whenever the party announces a protest movement, it accuses the government of proposing talks to avoid pressure. He remarked that PTI was free to proceed with its planned “wheel-jam” protest in February if it wished.

He further said that PTI has again demanded meetings before considering talks, despite the prime minister already extending an offer for negotiations. Rana Sanaullah claimed the PTI founder has consistently avoided dialogue and is unwilling to sit at the negotiation table.

Recalling past events, he said the PTI founder showed a similar attitude during his tenure as prime minister, often rejecting dialogue and refusing to engage with political opponents. He warned that pursuing a policy of confrontation with the state would only harm the PTI founder, adding that such an approach could not be supported.

Previous article
Sindh govt assures provision of full security, protocol to KP CM Afridi on Jan 9
Next article
Senate delegation to visit US in January, marking new chapter in Pak–US parliamentary ties
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Bangladesh eyes JF-17 deal with Pakistan as defence ties deepen

ISLAMABAD: Bangladesh is in discussions with Pakistan to procure JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, signalling a potential defence deal as Islamabad capitalises on rising international...

Election tribunal rejects Jhagra’s plea, upholds PML-N’s Jalal Khan’s Win in PK-79

CIA brief warns Maduro allies likely to hold stability after power shift

Court extends pre-arrest bail of TikTokers Rajab Butt, Nani Wala in gambling app case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.