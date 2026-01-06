NATIONAL

Punjab warns private schools over violating winter vacation rules

By News Desk

LAHORE: Punjab’s Education Minister, Rana Sikandar Hayat, has issued a stern warning to private schools operating during the ongoing winter holidays, stating that strict action will be taken against any institutions found in violation of the government’s orders.

The minister emphasized that the Education Department would take action against private schools that remain open during the official holiday period and will hold district Education CEOs accountable in case of any complaints. This warning follows confusion created by social media posts suggesting changes to the winter vacation schedule.

Minister Hayat had already clarified earlier that the winter vacation would not be extended and all educational institutions would reopen on January 12, 2026. He urged parents, students, and teachers to rely only on official announcements and refrain from spreading unverified information.

