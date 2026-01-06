Punjab CM Maryam reviews progress on Model Village Project

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has reviewed the development and progress on Model Village Project.

Chairing a special meeting in Lahore on Tuesday, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was briefed that as many as 224 villages of Punjab are

rapidly moving towards becoming models.

In the first phase, every street in 469 villages of Punjab will be made beautiful, bright and safe through water supply, drainage,

children’s park, footpath and streetlights. The meeting also reviewed the progress on Punjab Development Program, Lahore Development

Program, Model Village, PHA, clean water and rural road projects.

Maryam Nawaz instructed that every development project of Punjab should be completed on time. She said a live dashboard will be established and she will herself closely monitor progress daily.

Maryam Nawaz directed that for the safety and convenience of citizens in Punjab, sewerage line should be laid in green belts instead of roads which will journey easy. The chief Minister was briefed that the first phase of the Lahore Development Project has been completed and the second phase will be completed by April 30.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif ordered the completion of the Punjab Development Project in seven cities in April. Meeting was told that new PHAs have been established in 11 more districts of Punjab and the total number will be 21.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif has sought a feasible plan to establish PHAs in the entire province. She also sought details of the manpower and assets of the existing PHAs. Maryam Nawaz directed to prepare a resource generation plan for the financial autonomy of PHAs.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif ordered the immediate release of the second installment of the ‘Apni Chhat, Apni Ghar’ project for the homeless.Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to issue allotment letters to allottees of ‘Apni Zamin Apna Ghar programme. The meeting was briefed that about 121477 loans worth Rs155 billion issued under “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” scheme and 65,000 houses have been completed. It was further briefed that 700 houses are being built daily under “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar”.

Rs5.15 billion received as installments under “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” project. Maryam Nawaz Sharif ordered to list the scheduled completion time of the project on the billboard.Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed anger over digging in streets and roads and leaving them open.