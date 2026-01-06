NATIONAL

Internet still down in Pakistan after over 48 hours

By News Desk

Pakistan is experiencing a major internet outage that has now lasted for more than 48 hours, with users across the country facing degraded services. Nayatel, one of the largest ISPs, confirmed the ongoing issue on its official X account, stating that upload speed problems began two days ago and are still unresolved.

Since Nayatel relies on Transworld for its fiber backbone, many other ISPs, including PTCL, Zong, and Ufone, are also affected. There is no clear timeline for when the issue will be fixed, and users will have to wait for official updates from major ISPs like Nayatel and PTCL.

Previous article
Azerbaijan rules out joining peacekeeping mission in Gaza
Next article
Punjab warns private schools over violating winter vacation rules
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Trump administration plans talks with oil executives about Venezuela

The Trump administration is set to meet with U.S. oil company executives later this week to discuss the potential increase of Venezuelan oil production...

European leaders reaffirm support for Denmark amid Trump’s Greenland remarks

Hanif Abbasi announces construction of 480-kilometre Karachi–Rohri railway track

Punjab CM Maryam reviews progress on Model Village Project

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.