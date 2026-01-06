Internet still down in Pakistan after over 48 hours

Pakistan is experiencing a major internet outage that has now lasted for more than 48 hours, with users across the country facing degraded services. Nayatel, one of the largest ISPs, confirmed the ongoing issue on its official X account, stating that upload speed problems began two days ago and are still unresolved.

Since Nayatel relies on Transworld for its fiber backbone, many other ISPs, including PTCL, Zong, and Ufone, are also affected. There is no clear timeline for when the issue will be fixed, and users will have to wait for official updates from major ISPs like Nayatel and PTCL.