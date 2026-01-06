GHQ attack trial stalled again as video link failure forces 11th adjournment

RAWALPINDI: Proceedings in the high-profile May 9 General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case were adjourned for the 11th consecutive time on Tuesday after technical failures once again halted the hearing at Rawalpindi’s Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

The case has now been deferred until January 20, as the video link system connecting Adiala Jail with the anti-terrorism court remains non-functional, despite Punjab Home Department orders issued more than two months ago directing that trials be conducted via video link or WhatsApp calls.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah noted that no progress could be made due to the continued absence of a working video link facility. On every previous hearing, the court has repeatedly instructed the superintendent of Adiala Jail and the district administration to install and activate the system, but the directions have yet to be implemented.

PTI founder Imran Khan’s counsel, Faisal Malik, appeared before the court and sought permission to meet his client, stating that legal instructions were required to proceed with the defence. “We need to take instructions from the PTI founder regarding these cases,” he told the court.

Special Prosecutor Zaheer Shah opposed the request, arguing that Imran Khan was not in the custody of the anti-terrorism court in the GHQ attack case as he is currently out on bail in that matter. He added that Khan is now a convicted prisoner in another case and that any relief regarding meetings should be sought from the relevant forum.

Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced on December 20 to 17 years in prison each in the Toshakhana-II case, relating to the alleged unlawful retention of a Bulgari jewellery set gifted by the Saudi Crown Prince. The prosecutor said visitation rights were under the control of the jail superintendent, as the PTI founder was now a convicted inmate.

In response, Malik told the court that the defence would not participate in proceedings until access to Imran Khan was granted. He argued that denial of meetings violated established legal norms and court orders, including a ruling by the Islamabad High Court’s Lahore Bench on prisoners’ visitation rights.

During the hearing, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for 40 to 45 accused who failed to appear. Copies of the Punjab Home Department’s October 30 notification regarding video-link trials were also provided to defence counsel.

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, Malik insisted that Imran Khan should be produced before the court in the May 9 cases, noting that accused persons are typically presented even if they are convicted in separate matters. He warned that repeated denial of access to counsel amounted to contempt of court.

The May 9 cases stem from violent protests that erupted across the country following Imran Khan’s arrest from the Islamabad High Court premises on May 9, 2023. The unrest resulted in widespread vandalism and attacks on public and military installations, including GHQ in Rawalpindi, Lahore’s Corps Commander House, and several ISI and military facilities.

An ATC indicted Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in December 2024 in connection with the GHQ attack. Investigation reports allege that protesters stormed sensitive military premises, damaged property, set fires and raised anti-military slogans, describing the events as part of a criminal conspiracy.

Multiple PTI leaders have already been convicted or are facing ongoing trials related to the May 9 violence, while proceedings in the GHQ attack case remain stalled due to persistent procedural and technical hurdles.