European leaders reaffirm support for Denmark amid Trump’s Greenland remarks

Several European leaders have expressed their unwavering support for Denmark following U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated comments about Greenland, the autonomous Arctic territory. Leaders from France, Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Spain, alongside Denmark, issued a joint statement asserting that sovereignty and territorial integrity are universal principles that must be upheld. The statement emphasized that any actions in the Arctic should involve NATO allies, including the U.S., while reaffirming that Greenland belongs to Denmark and its people. The leaders also highlighted the importance of Arctic security for both European and transatlantic safety.