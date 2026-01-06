Court extends pre-arrest bail of TikTokers Rajab Butt, Nani Wala in gambling app case

LAHORE: A local sessions court on Tuesday extended the pre-arrest bail of content creators Rajab Butt and Nadeem Mubarak, popularly known as Nani Wala, in a case related to the alleged promotion of gambling applications on social media platforms.

The hearing was held amid strict security arrangements as the two appeared before the court accompanied by their legal counsel. Additional District and Sessions Judge Mansoor Ahmed presided over the proceedings.

During the hearing, counsel representing the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) informed the court that the investigating officer was engaged in proceedings before the Lahore High Court (LHC) and was therefore unable to produce the case record. The prosecution requested additional time to submit the relevant documents.

Accepting the request, the court extended the pre-arrest bail of both accused until January 26 and directed the NCCIA to present the complete record at the next hearing. The judge had earlier allowed the two content creators to leave the courtroom after their attendance was marked.

Both individuals have previously faced legal scrutiny. In September 2025, Rajab Butt was booked by the NCCIA for allegedly promoting online gambling applications through his YouTube and TikTok videos, as well as Instagram stories posted for limited durations.

Similarly, Nadeem Mubarak was booked for allegedly promoting gambling apps on social media. He was also arrested in September last year in a separate case for displaying a fake vehicle registration number — ‘IK-804’ — on his car. Police said he failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for using the number, which is associated with the jailed PTI founder Imran Khan.