Bangladesh eyes JF-17 deal with Pakistan as defence ties deepen

ISLAMABAD: Bangladesh is in discussions with Pakistan to procure JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, signalling a potential defence deal as Islamabad capitalises on rising international interest in its combat aircraft following the May 2025 conflict with India.

The possible acquisition was discussed during a visit by a high-level Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) delegation led by Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, who called on Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu at Air Headquarters in Islamabad. The visiting air chief was accorded a Guard of Honour on arrival.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on strengthening operational cooperation, training, capacity building, and collaboration in aerospace and emerging technologies. Air Chief Marshal Sidhu briefed the Bangladeshi delegation on the PAF’s recent operational advancements and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting the BAF through a comprehensive training and support framework.

The JF-17 Thunder, jointly developed by Pakistan and China, has emerged as one of Pakistan’s most successful defence exports. International interest in the aircraft surged after reports that the PAF shot down multiple Indian combat aircraft — including French-made Rafale jets — during the May 2025 conflict. Following those reports, shares of China’s Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC), which manufactures the jet, reportedly rose by more than 17%.

Pakistan’s growing footprint in the global arms market was further underscored in December 2025, when Islamabad and Tripoli concluded a multi-billion-dollar defence export deal, including the sale of 16 JF-17 Thunder fighter jets and 12 Super Mushshak trainer aircraft to Libya — one of the largest weapons export agreements in Pakistan’s history.

During the talks, Air Chief Marshal Sidhu also assured the visiting delegation of fast-tracked delivery of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, along with a complete training and long-term support ecosystem. The Super Mushshak is a Pakistani-manufactured basic trainer widely used for pilot training.

The Bangladeshi Air Chief praised the PAF’s combat performance and sought Pakistan’s assistance in maintenance support for BAF’s aging fleet, as well as in the integration of air defence radar systems to enhance air surveillance capabilities.

The delegation also visited key PAF facilities, including the National ISR and Integrated Air Operations Centre, PAF Cyber Command, and the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park, where they were briefed on Pakistan’s capabilities in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), cyber and space domains, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems.

The visit highlighted the long-standing defence ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh and reflected a shared resolve to deepen military cooperation and build a long-term strategic partnership.