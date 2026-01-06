Azerbaijan rules out joining peacekeeping mission in Gaza

Azerbaijan has made it clear that it will not send any troops for peacekeeping operations abroad, including the proposed mission in Gaza.

President Ilham Aliyev stated that the country has been in contact with the U.S. administration about the International Stabilisation Force (ISF) for Gaza but confirmed that Azerbaijan would not participate. Aliyev emphasized that there were no plans to engage in hostilities outside Azerbaijan. A government source had previously said that Azerbaijan would only consider contributing troops if all fighting between Israel and Hamas ceased.

Meanwhile, many Muslim-majority countries involved in the peace process express support for the ISF, despite concerns about domestic backlash and the risks involved. They argue that such a force is necessary to prevent further bloodshed and protect Palestinians in Gaza.