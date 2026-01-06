Sports

All 10 bidders for new PSL teams revealed

By News Desk

As the Pakistan Super League (PSL) expands from six to eight franchises, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the 10 groups that have qualified to bid for two new team licenses. The auction will take place on January 8, 2026, at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad, with the new teams set to join PSL 11 from March 26 to May 3, 2026. The confirmed bidders include:

  1. Inverex Solar Energy (Renewable Energy)
  2. OZ Group / OZI Developers (Real Estate)
  3. VGO Tel (Tech)
  4. Jazz (Telecom)
  5. DSM Tareen Group (Business / Sports)
  6. i2c (Fintech)
  7. Walee Tech (Media & Fintech)
  8. Prism Developers + Exchange ON (Property / Tech)
  9. Kingsmen Group (Investments)
  10. Aim Next Inc (Tech & Innovation)

The successful bidders will gain rights to two new franchises and select from a list of approved home cities, including Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Sialkot, Muzaffarabad, and Gilgit.

