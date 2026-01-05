University student critically injured in apparent suicide attempt, campus activities suspended

LAHORE: A 21-year-old female student at the University of Lahore was critically injured on Monday after allegedly attempting suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a campus building, officials said. This marks the second such incident at the university in less than two weeks.

The student, identified as Fatima, is enrolled in the Doctor of Pharmacy (D-Pharmacy) programme. Reports indicate that she jumped from the same location where another D-Pharmacy student, Muhammad Owais, had previously fallen to his death.

University and hospital sources confirmed that Fatima survived the fall but sustained critical injuries. She was initially treated at the university’s teaching hospital before being transferred to a private hospital on Defence Road due to the severity of her condition.

Hospital officials said she remains on a ventilator with multiple fractures to her arms, legs, and ribs, in addition to serious head injuries. CT scans and other tests are being conducted to assess internal damage, and once stabilised, she will be shifted to the Punjab Institute of Neurology for further treatment.

“The student’s condition is critical, and senior doctors from multiple departments are involved in her care,” hospital officials said, adding that all possible measures are being taken.

Nawab Town police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and launched an investigation to determine the reasons behind Fatima’s actions. The university immediately suspended all on-campus academic activities indefinitely, citing student safety concerns. Physical classes were cancelled, teaching shifted online, and all entry and exit points were sealed as panic spread across the campus.

University Registrar Ali Aslam stated that the student’s condition had stabilised and she was now out of immediate danger. He noted that Fatima had joined the university in September and clarified that while there were speculations about incomplete coursework, conclusions could only be drawn after the inquiry is completed. Aslam also explained that the university’s scholarship policy links financial assistance to a student’s first-semester performance.

The earlier incident involving student Awais Sultan prompted an internal inquiry, which concluded that he had maintained full attendance and secured a CGPA of 3.14 during his time at the university.

The repeated incidents have raised serious concerns about student safety, mental health, and institutional responsibility, particularly within the D-Pharmacy department. Students expressed fear and anger, calling for an independent inquiry, stronger mental health support, and accessible counselling services on campus.

Mental health experts emphasise that recurring cases of this nature highlight the urgent need for comprehensive psychological support systems in educational institutions, including early identification of distress and effective counselling services.

The university administration has said it is cooperating fully with authorities but has not issued a detailed public statement on the underlying causes of the incidents. Police are investigating whether academic pressure, negligence, or other factors may have contributed.