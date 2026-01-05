Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan to start public contact movement from Jan 8

ISLAMABAD: The opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) has announced to launch public contact movement from January 8.

According to sources, the opposition alliance will begin its public contact movement on January 8 via the Grand Trunk (GT) Road, in which Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, and other leaders will participate.

The opposition alliance’s public contact movement will continue for three consecutive days. The movement will start from the federal capital Islamabad and conclude in the provincial capital Lahore.