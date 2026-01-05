Student critically injured after jumping from university building in Lahore

LAHORE: A female student was critically injured after jumping from the second floor of a private university in Lahore, police said on Monday, marking the second such incident reported at the institution within the past two weeks.

The 21-year-old student was rushed to a private hospital following the incident, which occurred at the university’s Raiwind campus. Police said she was enrolled in the PharmD programme and hailed from Narang Mandi in Sheikhupura district.

According to investigators, the student made a telephone call to her family shortly before jumping from the building. Police said efforts were under way to obtain details of her final phone conversation to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Hospital officials said the student sustained a serious head injury along with fractures to her waist and knee, adding that she was unconscious and in critical condition. She was later shifted to a general hospital for further treatment.

A university registrar confirmed that the administration was aware of the incident but said no conclusions could be drawn until the completion of an internal inquiry. Citing preliminary reports, the registrar said the student’s syllabus had not been completed and noted that scholarships at the university are awarded to high-performing students at the time of admission and continue based on first-semester results.

The registrar, however, contradicted the hospital’s assessment, stating that the student’s condition was now out of danger. He added that she had joined the university in September.

Following the incident, the private university has been closed until further notice. About two weeks earlier, another student from the same institution died after jumping from the fourth floor of the building, prompting renewed concern over student welfare and campus safety.