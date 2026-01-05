Security forces seize hundreds of pistols in Turbat operation

TURBAT: Security forces seized a large cache of weapons and arrested a suspect after intercepting a vehicle during a security operation in Turbat tehsil of Kech district, officials said on Monday.

According to security sources, the vehicle was stopped at Shahrah-e-Sami during a routine crackdown when personnel discovered a substantial quantity of illegal arms concealed inside. The recovered weapons included 400 pistols and 340 magazines.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and later identified as Ehsanullah, son of Mir Baz, a resident of Peshawar. Initial investigations suggest the weapons were being transported for illegal distribution, though further inquiry is under way to determine the network involved.

Security officials said the seizure represented a major blow to arms smuggling in the region and reaffirmed their resolve to prevent the spread of illegal weapons in Balochistan. They added that operations against criminal and militant networks would continue to ensure lasting peace and stability.

The recovery comes amid heightened security operations across Balochistan. Earlier this month, security forces carried out intelligence-based operations in different parts of the province, recovering weapons and dismantling militant hideouts as part of ongoing counterterrorism efforts.