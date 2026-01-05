NATIONAL

Punjab announces decision on winter holidays extension for schools and colleges

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Punjab government has clarified that winter vacations for schools and colleges will not be extended, putting an end to speculation triggered by claims circulating on social media.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said all educational institutions across the province will reopen as scheduled on January 12, 2026. He rejected reports suggesting a possible extension of the holidays, describing them as false and misleading.

In a brief statement, the minister urged parents, students and teachers to avoid sharing unverified information and to rely only on official announcements regarding academic schedules.

Earlier, the Punjab Education Department had notified winter vacations for all public and private schools and colleges from December 22, 2025, to January 10, 2026. However, confusion arose after reports emerged that some private institutions did not fully observe the break.

According to parents and education stakeholders, several private schools allegedly failed to issue formal vacation notices and instructed students via WhatsApp messages to resume classes from January 6.

The situation has prompted calls for stricter enforcement of government directives, with stakeholders urging authorities to ensure that all private institutions comply with the officially announced winter vacation schedule.

