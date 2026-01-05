PM directs for expediting measures to provide loans to SMEs on easy terms

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the relevant institutions to expedite measures for providing loans to small and medium enterprises on easy terms through banks and other financial institutions.

Chairing a meeting regarding Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) here at the PM House, the prime minister commended Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar and SMEDA’s newly elected Board of Directors for formulating a practical and effective plan.

“Small and medium enterprises are the backbone of the country's economy,” the prime minister said adding that, “There is immense potential to increase the country’s exports through the development of small and medium enterprise”.

A three-year roadmap for the promotion of small and medium enterprises was presented in the meeting besides a detailed briefing on the problems faced by SMEs and the plan of action to address them, the strategy to include SMEs in the country’s exports, and other measures included in the business plan.

A briefing was also given on ongoing measures to further enhance the existing cooperation with various countries to introduce Pakistan’s SME sector on a competitive basis in the global market.

The meeting was briefed on enhancing the capacity of domestic SMEs, multiple workshops have recently been organized in 6 cities. It was informed that work was also ongoing on several training programs to prepare small and medium enterprises for global competition.

The prime minister was also informed about the measures regarding the participation of women and their full role in the SME sector.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmed, Chief Secretaries of all four provinces and Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, newly elected board members of SMEDA, and officers from relevant institutions.

PM visits Bangladesh High Commission to condole Khaleda Zia’s death

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited the Bangladesh High Commission here to express his condolences on the passing away of Begum Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

The prime minister conveyed his condolences to the Charge d’Affaires of Bangladesh, recorded a message in the condolence book, and also offered Fateha for the departed soul.

In his condolence message, he paid rich tribute to Begum Khaleda Zia, describing her as a visionary leader and an eminent political figure who devoted her life to public service. Remembering the late Begum Khaleda Zia as a sincere friend of Pakistan, the prime minister noted that she had left behind an enduring and inspirational legacy.

On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz extended heartfelt condolences to Begum Zia’s family, her admirers, and the people of Bangladesh, and prayed that Almighty Allah blessed her soul with the highest place in Jannah.

The prime minister was accompanied by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistance to the PM Tariq Fatemi.

PM grieved over death of Jamia Ashrafia chancellor Fazal ur Raheem Ashrafi

Prime Minister expressed his profound grief over the demise of Hafiz Fazal ur Raheem Ashrafi, the Mohtamim-e-Ala (chancellor) and Sheikh-al-Hadith of Jamia Ashrafia, Lahore.

The prime minister, in a statement, recalled the late Fazal ur Raheem Ashrafi as a distinguished religious scholar, an eminent Muhaddith (scholar of Hadith), and a great personality who had rendered outstanding services in promoting religious education.

He said that Ashrafi had dedicated his entire life to the teaching of the Quran and Sunnah, the promotion of religious values, and moral teaching, and that numerous students and scholars benefited from him.

“The scholarly and religious services of the deceased will always be remembered, and the gulf created by his passing will not be filled for a long time,” the prime minister said and conveyed sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family, the administration, teachers and students of Jamia Ashrafia.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.