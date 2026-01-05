Pakistan, China to launch CPEC 2.0 to deepen strategic, economic partnership: Joint Communiqué

— Both countries vow to upgrade CPEC to shift focus from infrastructure to industry, agriculture, mining and sustainable economic growth under BRI

— Beijing dialogue reaffirms ‘all-weather’ partnership as both sides expand cooperation in security, technology, trade and regional diplomacy

— Gwadar Port development, Karakoram Highway connectivity and year-round Khunjerab Pass opening highlighted as key economic enablers

Pakistan, China pledge mutual support on core interests ahead of 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, next talks set for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Monday agreed to align their national development strategies and jointly launch CPEC 2.0, an upgraded phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, marking a renewed push to deepen their all-weather strategic partnership amid shifting regional and global dynamics.

The decision was announced following the Seventh Round of the Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue held in Beijing on January 4, co-chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, who was visiting China from January 3 to 5 at Wang’s invitation.

According to a joint press communiqué issued at the conclusion of the talks, the two sides held comprehensive discussions covering political ties, defence and security cooperation, economic engagement, and regional and international issues, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening strategic communication, mutual trust and coordination at all levels.

A central outcome of the dialogue was the agreement to build an upgraded CPEC, a flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, with a renewed focus on industrial development, agriculture modernisation and mining, alongside improved connectivity and logistics. The new phase will prioritise the development and operation of Gwadar Port, ensure smooth and secure movement along the Karakoram Highway, and enhance Pakistan’s capacity for sustainable, export-oriented growth.

Both sides agreed to expand cooperation in trade and investment, information technology, science and technology, cybersecurity, finance and banking, as well as technical and vocational education and training, aimed at job creation and technology transfer. They also welcomed the year-round opening of the Khunjerab Pass, describing it as a major step to facilitate bilateral trade and strengthen people-to-people contacts.

Pakistan and China reiterated openness to third-party participation in CPEC projects, in line with mutually agreed modalities, while underscoring the importance of high-quality, secure and sustainable development under CPEC 2.0.

The talks also reviewed preparations for commemorative activities in 2026, marking the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations. Both sides reaffirmed that they are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and committed to implementing the Action Plan to Foster an Even Closer Pakistan-China Community with a Shared Future (2025–2029).

The two countries reaffirmed mutual support on issues related to their core national interests and expressed readiness to further strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism, law enforcement, space cooperation and coordination at multilateral forums, including the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

The joint communiqué said the next round of the Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue will be held in Islamabad next year on mutually convenient dates, underscoring the continuity of high-level engagement between the two close partners.

FM Ishaq Dar conveyed the warm greetings of the Pakistani leadership to the Chinese leaders and congratulated the Communist Party of China on the adoption of the proposals for the 15th Five-Year Plan at the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, stressing that China’s path to modernization is an important force for safeguarding world peace and development.

He said that friendship with China is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and a consensus shared by all political parties and all sectors of Pakistani society. This year, the two sides will jointly witness 75 years of brotherly and iron-clad friendship.

Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan is willing to carry forward the historic friendship with China, strengthen alignment of development strategies, deepen practical cooperation, and promote the continuous advancement of the Pakistan–China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

Pakistan will make all-out efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and take effective measures to ensure the security of Chinese institutions and personnel in Pakistan, he added.

Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the one-China principle and said that Pakistan will continue to firmly support China on all issues involving China’s core interests.

At a time when the international order is under severe strain, Pakistan highly appreciates China’s adherence to multilateralism and supports the four major global initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping. Pakistan is willing to strengthen multilateral cooperation with China and work together to address global challenges.

Wang Yi, also a Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs said that Ishaq Dar is the first foreign minister received by China in 2026, highlighting the unique and special friendship between China and Pakistan.

He expressed the hope that this visit would serve as an opportunity to kick off the celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. China and Pakistan are linked by mountains and rivers, share intertwined interests, close emotional bonds, and a common destiny.

Through the tests of a changing and turbulent international landscape, the two sides have forged an iron-clad friendship. Mutual trust and support have always been the enduring foundation of China–Pakistan relations.

He said that over the past year, President Xi Jinping has maintained high-level exchanges with Pakistani leaders, providing strategic guidance for bilateral relations and making the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan an important stabilizing factor in the region and the wider international situation.

In the new year, China is ready to work with Pakistan to implement the consensus reached by the two countries’ leaders, consolidate strategic mutual trust, expand practical cooperation, deepen security cooperation, strengthen multilateral coordination, enhance the contemporary value of the China–Pakistan strategic partnership, and accelerate the building of an even closer China–Pakistan community with a shared future, he added.

Wang Yi noted that the current international situation is marked by increasing turbulence and complexity, with unilateral bullying on the rise. The sudden changes in the situation in Venezuela have drawn widespread international attention, and the spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already stated China’s position.

China has never believed that any country can act as the world’s policeman, nor does it accept that any country can proclaim itself an international judge. The sovereignty and security of all countries should be fully protected under international law.

He said that China has consistently opposed the use or threat of force in international relations and opposed imposing the will of one country on others. China is willing to work with the international community, including Pakistan, to firmly uphold the Charter of the United Nations, adhere to the moral bottom line of international relations, uphold the principle of sovereign equality, jointly safeguard world peace and development, and jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Prior to the talks, the two sides jointly unveiled the commemorative logo marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan and visited a photo exhibition celebrating the 75th anniversary.