Opposition leader appointment stalled as PTI submits Omar Ayub case documents

ISLAMABAD: The process for appointing a new opposition leader in the National Assembly remained unresolved on Monday as PTI Chief Whip Amir Dogar submitted documents related to cases involving Omar Ayub to Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and renewed demands for Mehmood Khan Achakzai’s appointment.

According to officials, Dogar met the speaker and provided written documentation regarding the withdrawal and status of cases linked to Omar Ayub, a move sought by the National Assembly Secretariat to complete the formal procedure for declaring a leader of the opposition.

The submission came weeks after the secretariat had written to Dogar, asking for written clarification on whether the cases against Ayub were still pending. The letter stated that confirmation in writing was required to move forward with the appointment process under parliamentary rules.

In a post on the National Assembly’s official X account, it was stated that Dogar presented the documents to the speaker and the two discussed matters relating to the opposition leader’s appointment. The post added that Dogar again insisted that Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai should be notified as the opposition leader.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq was quoted as assuring Dogar that all steps would be taken strictly in accordance with the Constitution and the law. He also said that the House would be informed about the matter during the next National Assembly session.

“The process for appointing the opposition leader will be initiated afresh,” the speaker said, adding that the relevant rules were clear and would be followed without deviation.

The post of opposition leader in the National Assembly has remained vacant since August last year, when Omar Ayub was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan following his conviction in cases linked to the May 9 violence. Shortly after the disqualification, PTI founder Imran Khan nominated Achakzai for the position, but the notification has remained pending.

Ayub later challenged his disqualification in the Supreme Court but withdrew the petition in October last year. The speaker had previously cited the matter as sub judice, a reference to the legal proceedings, while explaining the delay in appointing a new opposition leader.

In its correspondence last month, the National Assembly Secretariat said the opposition had claimed on the floor of the House that Ayub’s cases were no longer under judicial consideration. However, it added that this position had not been formally communicated in writing, prompting the request for documentation.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said the opposition had not formally approached him to initiate dialogue with the government. He clarified that his role in any talks would be limited to facilitation.

He said the committee system in the National Assembly was functioning in line with constitutional requirements and stressed that he was fully independent in his position. On the opposition leader’s appointment, the speaker disclosed that four letters had been sent to the opposition chief whip seeking clarification.

“After the fourth letter, a certified copy of the opposition’s decision was submitted,” he said, adding that the constitutional process would move forward after verification of signatures of opposition members during the next parliamentary session.

The developments come amid mixed signals on political dialogue. Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his offer to hold talks with the opposition, stressing that negotiations must focus on legitimate issues. Political leaders across party lines have also called for dialogue and restraint to stabilise the country.

However, PTI later ruled out talks with the federal government, citing instructions from party founder Imran Khan. More recently, Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah said confidence-building measures among key political players could help ease tensions.

Separately, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq recalled his recent visit to Bangladesh to attend the funeral of former prime minister Khaleda Zia. He said the Pakistani delegation received a warm reception and described his meetings with Bangladesh’s interim leadership as cordial.

Referring to his brief handshake with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during the visit, Sadiq said the Indian minister had approached him and greeted him. He added that discussions were held with Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus on strengthening parliamentary and public relations between the two countries.