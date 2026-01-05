One killed, 8 injured in IED attack on vehicle carrying cement workers in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: One person was killed while eight others were injured when a vehicle carrying cement workers was targeted by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district on Monday.

The district police spokesperson, Qudratullah, said that the vehicle, which was carrying cement factory workers, was targeted by Fitna al Khwarij terrorists near Nawar Khel area on Begokhel road.

Fitna al Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He said the injured had been taken to the City Hospital. He identified the deceased as Faridullah.

The hospital’s spokesperson, Dr Kifayat Bettani, said that two of the injured were in critical condition. He added that the injured also included two women.

Despite record militant deaths, Pakistan saw a sharp escalation in militant violence in 2025, with terrorist attacks rising by 34 per cent and terrorism-related fatalities increasing by 21 per cent year on year. As many as 699 terrorist attacks were recorded countrywide during the year.

This violence claimed at least 1,034 lives and left 1,366 injured, underscoring a rising trajectory of militancy that has persisted since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, according to data released by the Islamabad-based Pak Institute for Peace Studies.

On Sunday, four police personnel, including three traffic cops, were martyred in firing by unknown armed men in Khyber Pakhtun­khwa’s Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts.

Police said the three traffic policemen were on duty near the Dil Begu Khel area when unidentified gunmen, riding on a motorcycle, opened fire on them. Meanwhile, a cop in Bannu was martyred in firing by unidentified attac­kers in the district’s Kashfi Khel area.