Iranian Embassy says main group calls off protests after talks, security restores order

ISLAMABAD: The Iranian Embassy in Islamabad on Monday stated that the main group of protesters, largely consisting of shopkeepers and trade guilds, had officially ended their lawful demonstrations following government engagement and confidence-building measures.

The protests, which began last Sunday in response to rising prices and economic stagnation, quickly spread to 25 of Iran’s 31 provinces, affecting at least 45 cities, mostly small and medium-sized towns in the west. The demonstrations have since incorporated broader political demands.

At least 12 people, including members of the security forces, have been killed since December 30 in localized clashes, while property damage has been reported in several western towns. The Fars news agency noted that gatherings and their geographic reach had notably decreased by Sunday night compared with previous days.

According to the embassy, the Iranian government promptly acknowledged the protests and initiated talks through relevant authorities, with President Masoud Pezeshkian leading the negotiations. Agreements were reached to address the concerns of shopkeepers and trade associations, which the embassy said helped stabilise the situation.

The embassy accused external actors, including Israel and the United States, of attempting to exploit the unrest through cyberspace and public statements supporting protesters. It added that security forces quickly contained illegal elements and prevented escalation.

Meanwhile, internet services have been restored nationwide, although minor and temporary speed reductions remain in place for security and cybersecurity reasons. Limited clusters of illegal protests in a few remote areas were reportedly dispersed promptly by law enforcement, while calm has returned to most cities.

The embassy praised lawful protesters for adhering to legal frameworks, which it said helped prevent the situation from worsening. It further claimed that some arrested rioters admitted to links with foreign agencies and receiving financial support from abroad.

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam also issued a statement on the allegations regarding the supreme leader of Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Once again, the propaganda machinery of the despicable enemy has been activated, spreading fake and fabricated news and making absurd claims regarding the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

“While firmly and categorically rejecting these false and ridiculous allegations, I underscore that such disinformation campaigns are a desperate attempt by the enemy to compensate for its failures, failures it could not conceal after what it did not achieve during the 12-day war on the battlefield against the brave Iranian soldiers and commanders,” he added.

He said Iranian soldiers and commanders stood courageously on the sacred soil of their beloved homeland. They resisted aggression with honor, defended their nation with determination, and offered their lives in sacrifice for Iran, becoming martyrs laid to rest in the soil of their country, he added.

“The wise, courageous, and steadfast Leader of Iran is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, standing shoulder to shoulder with the resilient people and the vigilant security forces of the nation,” he said.

“In this context, I respectfully call upon all distinguished media outlets and media professionals in Pakistan to rely on credible and verified sources, and to exercise due diligence in confirming information in an environment increasingly polluted by digital terrorism, misinformation, and ethical misconduct. Such professional responsibility is essential to preserving the credibility and distinguished standing of Pakistani journalism and media,” concluded the Ambassador.

Meanwhile, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, head of Iran’s judiciary, emphasised that while the public has the right to demonstrate, rioters will face no leniency. “I instruct the attorney general and prosecutors across the country to act in accordance with the law and with resolve against the rioters and those who support them… and to show no indulgence,” he said. He added that authorities distinguish between lawful criticism and violent unrest.

The Iranian rial, which had strengthened in recent days, depreciated again on Monday against the US dollar on the informal black market, trading at around 1.4 million rials per dollar, compared with about 770,000 a year earlier.