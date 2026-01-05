Court grants bail to key suspect in Mustafa Amir case linked to illegal call centre

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate in Karachi has granted post-arrest bail to Armaghan Qureshi, the main suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case, in a separate matter involving an alleged illegal call centre and credit card data theft.

Mustafa Amir, 23, was allegedly abducted and killed by his friends Armaghan and Sheraz in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority on January 6, 2025. Police said the suspects placed his body in the trunk of his car and later set it on fire in the Hub area of Balochistan.

A final charge sheet in the murder case was submitted against Armaghan in August. In addition to several other cases, he was also nominated in a data theft case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency on April 16, 2025.

The judicial magistrate (South) heard Armaghan’s bail application on Monday. His counsel, Advocate Khurram Abbas, told the court that the investigation in the illegal call centre case had already been completed in 2025.

The defence argued that no incriminating material had been produced against the suspect, adding that there was neither a complainant nor any private witness to support the allegations.

After hearing the arguments, the magistrate approved Armaghan’s bail against surety bonds of Rs100,000.

Despite the relief, Armaghan will remain behind bars as several other cases against him are still pending. These include the murder case, as well as FIRs related to injuring policemen during a February shoot-out that led to his arrest, possession of illegal imported weapons, and alleged money laundering.

According to the FIA’s FIR, Armaghan was accused of running an illegal call centre in Karachi’s DHA. The agency alleged that the operation was involved in harassment, fraud, identity impersonation, cheating, spoofing, phishing, and extortion.

Investigators claimed that call centre employees were trained to pose as officials from international agencies to obtain sensitive information, including names, debit and credit card details, and social security numbers.

The FIA further alleged that illegal transactions were carried out on Armaghan’s instructions, identifying him by the alias Alex Boss. It said the suspect used the website [www.oet.com](http://www.oet.com) to verify financial data, after which credit cards were charged without providing any legitimate service.

In July 2025, an investigating officer of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency informed a judicial magistrate that Armaghan had rented two properties to establish call centres in Lahore and Islamabad following Amir’s murder.