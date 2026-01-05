CM Maryam launches province-wide inspections to strengthen governance, service delivery

Punjab CM activates Inspection Teams to monitor hospitals, schools, and public institutions

Digital dashboard enables real-time tracking of service delivery and accountability

Seeks report on electrocution deaths of three Sargodha brothers, vows action against negligence

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched a province-wide drive to enhance service delivery and strengthen good governance by activating the Chief Minister’s Inspection Teams, which will closely monitor public sector institutions and ensure accountability across health, education, and other government departments.

According to officials, the Chief Minister has introduced a new governance model under which inspection teams are actively operating in the field. The teams submit regular reports to the Chief Minister, while a dedicated digital dashboard has been made functional to enable real-time monitoring.

On the directives of the Chief Minister, inspection teams are conducting hospital inspections to ensure the provision of free medicines and healthcare facilities to patients. Any negligence or shortcomings in service delivery are promptly identified for corrective action.

The inspection teams, acting on CM Maryam Nawaz’s instructions, will also monitor education departments and other government institutions beyond the health sector.

Additionally, the teams, along with Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Shoaib Mirza, have carried out surprise visits to hospitals. Following public complaints and inspection findings, several medical superintendents and principals have been replaced for failing to meet performance standards.

The Punjab Chief Minister emphasized that public welfare, transparency, and accountability remain the government’s top priorities, and strict action will continue against officials found negligent in their duties.

CM pays tribute to Louis Braille

Meanwhile, CM Maryam Nawaz on Sunday paid tribute to Louis Braille, the inventor of the Braille script, describing it as a powerful source of knowledge and hope for persons with visual impairment.

In her message on World Braille Day, she said the Braille system had illuminated the lives of millions by enabling access to education and learning. She lauded those working tirelessly to empower visually impaired individuals through education, calling their efforts commendable.

The CM said the Punjab government is establishing Centres of Excellence for persons with special needs across the province. Braille reading systems have been provided at these centres to facilitate learning for visually impaired students.

CM Maryam Nawaz expressed joy upon seeing visually impaired students reading through Braille at the Centres of Excellence. She added that a complete teaching and learning system based on the Braille script is fully operational at special education centres.

CM seeks report on Sargodha tragedy

Furthermore, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz expressed deep grief over the death of three brothers who were electrocuted in Sargodha.

In a statement, she extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and sought a detailed report from relevant authorities to determine the circumstances leading to the tragedy. She emphasized that negligence resulting in loss of human lives would not be tolerated and assured that appropriate action would be taken.