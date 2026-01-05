Building on the Past, Embracing the Future: Celebrating 75th Anniversary of Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between China and Pakistan

Ambassador Jiang Zandong’s New Year Message

The turn of the year renews all nature. At the dawn of 2026, on behalf of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, I would like to extend our most sincere and best wishes to the government and people of Pakistan.

The year 2025 was extraordinary. China’s 14th Five-Year Plan has concluded with a full success. Despite pressures, the economy has forged ahead and advanced toward a more innovative and high-quality direction, with continued progress in building a modern industrial system. The journey of Chinese modernization has taken steady strides forward. The total economic output has reached a new milestone, reaching an estimated 140 trillion yuan. Large AI models are racing neck and neck, humanoid robots have showcased their kung fu kicks, the Tianwen-2 probe began its star-chasing journey to explore asteroids and comets, and the production and sales of new energy vehicles both exceed ten million units.

In the face of accelerating changes unseen in a century, China has always stood firm on the right side of history, joining hands with nations around the world to promote peace and development, and advanced the building of a community with a shared future for humanity. The SCO Summit in Tianjin and the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women have been successfully hosted, the newly proposed Global Governance Initiative has got support from over 150 countries and international organizations, the International Organization for Mediation has been established, and the island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port have been launched. The grand commemoration marking the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War was held with great solemnity, together with Pakistan and other peace-loving countries around the world, China has delivered a powerful message of our times: “The noble cause of human peace and development will surely prevail.”

We are also delighted to note that the Pakistani government has demonstrated proactive and effective governance, with its economy showing stable growth with progress, reforms have been steadily advanced, counter-terrorism efforts have yielded significant results, and national unity has been further strengthened. Particularly in the diplomatic arena, Pakistan has actively pursued engagement on multiple fronts, opening up new prospects, expanding circle of friends, and significantly enhancing international voice and influence. As iron-clad friends and all-weather strategic cooperative partners, we sincerely rejoice in these achievements.

The positive development trajectories of both countries have injected strong momentum into the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership. High-level mutual visits have been frequent and cordial. President Xi Jinping has held talks and meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reaching important consensus that have charted the blueprint and provided guidance for the advancement of bilateral relations. The two sides have issued an Action Plan to foster an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era. Practical cooperation has yielded abundant results: the Karakoram Highway Phase II realignment project is progressing steadily; the new Gwadar International Airport has been put into operation; the “Training 1,000 young Pakistani agricultural professionals in China” project has been successfully implemented; the Lahore Orange Line Metro has carried over 270 million passengers; and high-quality Pakistani products such as rice, sesame, and seafood have accelerate entry into the Chinese Market. Highlights in the social livelihood cooperation are abundant.

50,000 “health kits” have benefited the people of Balochistan Province; Chinese medical teams have brought hope to families of children with congenital heart disease; flood-relief supplies worth RMB 100 million have been reached for assistance. People-to-people and cultural exchanges have been continuously enriched. Events like the Chinese Film Festival and “Tea and the World · Elegant Gathering” were successfully held; mutual visits and exchanges by all sectors, including media, think tanks, youth, and influencers, have been enhanced; and the global box-office-topping animated film Ne Zha 2 was screened in Pakistan.

Looking ahead to 2026, the prospects are promising. As China embarks on the first year of its 15th Five-Year Plan and China and Pakistan will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, both countries’ respective pursuits of modernization and the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership stand at a new milestone and face significant opportunities. From January 3 to 5, at the invitation of Mr. Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister of China, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mr. Ishaq Dar visited China and held the 7th round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, who is the first foreign minister received by China in the new year. The two sides had a thorough exchange of views on bilateral relations and cooperation in wide-ranging areas, including strategic and political cooperation, as well as cooperation on defence and security, economy, trade, investment, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

International and regional issues of shared interest were also discussed. The two sides agreed to enhance strategic communication, deepen strategic mutual trust, jointly safeguard their common interests, promote the economic and social development of the two countries, and safeguard and advance peace, development and prosperity of the region and beyond. The two foreign ministers jointly announced the launch of commemorative activities for the 75th anniversary of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations and unveiled the commemorative emblem, marking the opening of a year-long series of anniversary events.

Boundless is the ocean where we sail with the wind. In the face of a complex international and regional situation characterized by high winds, choppy waters, and intertwined challenges, We are ready to work hand in hand with our Pakistani friends to stay true to our founding aspirations, build on past achievements, navigate through challenges, and forge ahead with unwavering resolve. We will spare no effort to implement the important consensus of our two leaders, maintain close high-level exchanges, and deepen exchanges on governance experience. We will strengthen alignment and integration of development strategies; accelerate the development of the upgraded Version 2.0 of CPEC and an upgraded China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement; advance major projects in road, rail and the Gwadar Port; deepen cooperation in industry, agriculture and mining, to help Pakistan achieve self-reliant and sustainable development in the spirit of “teaching both fishing and fish” .

We will carry out more small and beautiful livelihood projects across Pakistan, especially in remote and underdeveloped areas, to enhance people’s sense of gain and well-being. We will continue to reinforce cooperation on security and counter-terrorism and firmly support Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts. We will comprehensively plan and advance the commemorative activities for the 75th anniversary, promoting cooperation in education, culture and other fields, as well as exchanges among youth; preparing for the first Pakistani astronaut enter the Chinese space station. We will also strengthen communication and cooperation in multilateral areas to promote regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, and jointly compose a brilliant new chapter in building a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future.

We wish both China and Pakistan have good harvests and continue to prosper and flourish. We wish the friendship between our two countries endure strength and everlasting vitality.