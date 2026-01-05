40,000 tourists head to snow-hit Galyat during last two days

GALYAT: As many as 40,000 tourists visited Galyat near Abbottabad during the last two days after heavy snow hit the region during last week.

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Director General (DG) Shah Rukh Ali said on Sunday that more than 10,000 vehicles entered Galyat during the aforementioned period.

He further said that no accident had been reported from the area so far.

Shah Rukh informed that snow had been removed from all roads of Galyat and Abbottabad so that tourists and locals could have a safe journey.

It is worth-mentioning here that the GDA DG is himself monitoring the situation in Galyat.

On the other hand, snowfall stopped in Galyat on Monday.

However, the weather was overcast and extremely cold as bitterly cold winds were blowing.

Tourists have flocked to these hill stations in large numbers.

And despite the fact that snow has been removed from the roads, they are still slippery.

On Thursday, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad retrieved several tourists’ vehicles, which got trapped in heavy snow near Chham area close to Galiyat amid severe cold condition.

Despite the fact that roads were blocked after Abbottabad and surrounding areas received up to three feet of snow, still a large number of tourists thronged the region to enjoy the weather.

The rescue team demonstrated professionalism to retrieve the vehicles and safely evacuate the tourists.

The affected families expressed deep gratitude and paid tributes to the rescue teams for their efforts.

The district administration warned people of an increased risk of landslides on snow-covered roads. Travelers heading to hilly regions were advised to use tire chains and avoid unnecessary travel.