Will winter holidays be extended due to extreme weather?

LAHORE: As January brings its deepest chill and frequent dense fog to much of Punjab, questions are circulating among parents, students, and educators: Will the provincial government extend winter vacations this year?

With severe cold snaps and poor visibility affecting daily life in recent winters, authorities in various regions have previously adjusted school schedules, sometimes extending breaks in response to weather and health concerns. Although no official extension beyond the currently notified dates has been declared for all of Punjab yet, historical patterns and emerging weather conditions suggest stakeholders are watching closely.

In late December 2025, the Punjab Education Department announced the winter break for schools this year starting from late December and running through early January, with schools scheduled to reopen in the second week of January 2026. However, with ongoing cold waves and persistent fog reported across the province, conditions that make early morning travel difficult and raise health concerns, there are already informal discussions and speculation among parents and local media about a possible further extension. Observers note that in extreme weather, authorities have in the past responded flexibly to keep children safe.

Punjab has not been unfamiliar with winter holiday extensions. In late 2023, the provincial government extended winter vacations until January 9 owing to prevailing cold weather, pushing back the reopening date beyond the original schedule. In early 2025, after scheduled winter holidays ended, there were discussions and public speculation about whether adverse weather conditions would delay the school term opening beyond the announced date. These precedents show a pattern where educational authorities sometimes adjust academic calendars in response to extreme low temperatures, fog, and health safety concerns, especially when conditions worsen toward late December and early January.

January often brings harsher weather across Punjab than December due to stronger cold fronts and more prolonged periods of fog, particularly in central and northern districts. While exact forecasts vary year to year, the cumulative effect typically results in lower morning temperatures that can pose risks to young children, dense fog and reduced visibility that complicate road travel, and elevated health risks for respiratory issues among school-age children. In other South Asian regions with similar climates, authorities have at times extended breaks when such conditions persisted, citing student safety as a priority.

While those examples are not directly from Pakistan, they reflect regional climate patterns that affect policymaking for educational institutions. Education officials historically frame decisions about holiday extensions in terms of student safety and school attendance viability. In previous years, authorities have cited both poor attendance during inclement weather and health concerns as reasons for holiday adjustments. At the same time, statements from government spokespersons have indicated that extensions are not automatic and depend on real-time assessments of weather severity, health data, and logistical considerations such as attendance levels and road conditions.

Among parents and educators, the debate usually centers on balancing academic continuity with student well-being. Some argue that extended breaks can help safeguard health and avoid the risks of travel in dense fog, while others note that repeated extensions disrupt learning rhythms and planning.

As of now, there has been no province-wide official announcement extending the current winter vacation beyond the notified schedule. But based on previous extensions in Punjab when weather worsened late in the season, ongoing cold and fog conditions, and government considerations in past years to prioritize safety, officials may reassess the situation in the coming days. The decision, whether to extend holidays further, will ultimately rest with the Punjab School Education Department and provincial authorities, who will weigh weather forecasts, attendance patterns, and safety concerns before making a formal announcement.